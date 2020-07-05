Humanities Montana director fights for hidden voices of the West

Tanglen has always known she wanted to teach. It was her dream to be an educator and a professor. Like most dreams, hers has an inception point — a moment of clarity, a convergence of the dominating themes in her life, packaged with a bow in the form of a research project.

While teaching high school at Billings West, she was awarded a grant from the Montana Committee for the Humanities, the earlier name of the organization she now heads. The grant was to facilitate a research project examining the cookbooks of rural Montana women, cookbooks stuffed with family recipes and then sold to raise money for churches or other organizations. Tanglen wanted to know, what impact did these pieces of literature have on the community — culturally, socially or historically?

The project took her across the state, places like Glendive and Miles City. She even traveled back to Lustre in Valley County, the childhood home of her mother. Along the way, she realized the role these cookbooks played in elevating the voices and influence of those who didn’t have much room for input. Because the women created these books, they had a large part in the decision of where the money went.

In the process of presenting her research, Tanglen realized she could do the same — elevate the voices of those who are no longer, or perhaps never were — in the mainstream.