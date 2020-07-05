Humanities Montana director fights for hidden voices of the West

Randi Lynn Tanglen’s life has been shaped by the West — so much so that she dedicated her life to its preservation and understanding, and the hidden voices — such as those of women and Native Americans — that have shaped it in turn.
Before becoming the director this June of Humanities Montana, the state's humanities council, Tanglen was in Texas, teaching at a liberal arts college in Sherman, in the "Texoma" region of northern Texas and southern Oklahoma. Before Texas, it was Arizona, and before Arizona, Montana. All along the way, she said, a connection to her home resonated within, thanks to her childhood.
She grew up in eastern Montana, in or around her birth town of Sidney. Tanglen, the oldest of four siblings, recalls the community raising her as much as her own family.
“Montana really raised me,” she said. “And being raised in a small community really shaped my values: trying to make a difference where you’re at.”
Tanglen said this ideology has spanned her academic and career path: school in eastern Montana, all the way through undergrad in Billings. A master's in English at the University of Montana and a graduate program in Arizona. From teaching high school in Billings, to her 12-year professorship at Austin College in Sherman, to Humanities Montana’s leadership board. She’s always believed in making a difference and inspiring others to do the same.
She’s done this through her first loves: literature and teaching.
“Finding the hidden stories of America's literary history and the literary history of the Western United States has been the driving force behind much of my academic and professional career,” Tanglen said. "Teaching Western Literature," a book she edited with UM English professor Brady Harrison, was published June 1.
Melida Alshire, a friend of Tanglen’s from Texas, worked in several women’s community organizations with Tanglen. She said Tanglen embodies the archetype of the teacher. She mentioned various instances Tanglen has gone above and beyond for the sake of helping others.
“She’s always been the professor,” Alshire said. “She will go and use whatever resource necessary to make sure that other people have their voices through her.”
"As a professor, Dr. Tanglen is just someone who goes the extra mile. She works with you to help you understand your message," said Jemimah Eseh, one of Tanglen's students in Sherman. "More than just with education, she went out of her way to get the school's attention on issues that were affecting minority students beyond their knowledge."
Tanglen has always known she wanted to teach. It was her dream to be an educator and a professor. Like most dreams, hers has an inception point — a moment of clarity, a convergence of the dominating themes in her life, packaged with a bow in the form of a research project.
While teaching high school at Billings West, she was awarded a grant from the Montana Committee for the Humanities, the earlier name of the organization she now heads. The grant was to facilitate a research project examining the cookbooks of rural Montana women, cookbooks stuffed with family recipes and then sold to raise money for churches or other organizations. Tanglen wanted to know, what impact did these pieces of literature have on the community — culturally, socially or historically?
The project took her across the state, places like Glendive and Miles City. She even traveled back to Lustre in Valley County, the childhood home of her mother. Along the way, she realized the role these cookbooks played in elevating the voices and influence of those who didn’t have much room for input. Because the women created these books, they had a large part in the decision of where the money went.
In the process of presenting her research, Tanglen realized she could do the same — elevate the voices of those who are no longer, or perhaps never were — in the mainstream.
“I could really focus on the lost voices of American literary history, the novels written by women in the 1800s, the voices of African American and American Indian authors,” she said. “That’s how I felt that my research was alive, taking it to my students who are then taking it out into the world.”
Tanglen’s philosophical foundation prospered when she accepted the director’s position at Humanities Montana. It fit perfectly with her pedagogy.
“This mission informs my work at Humanities Montana. It’s why I returned back to Montana in the first place,” she said. “The humanities help us make sense of the world and our place in it.”
The work she does now, distributing grants to organizations across the state, hosting discussions and facilitating presentations in Montana schools and businesses, speaks toward her overarching desire to boost hidden voices and preserve the authentic history of an original culture.
Assuming her role in the organization during the middle of a pandemic wasn’t exactly what she’d envisioned. That said, she felt her past experience had prepared her for anything.
“As a formal liberal arts professor, I would say that’s what the humanities do — they prepare us for change and make us adaptable,” she said. “To be sure, it’s been daunting. But it's also exciting because we have the opportunity to do so much for Montana’s cultural infrastructure right now.”
Pandemic or not, Tanglen is excited to continue fighting for the unheard voices in the state that gave her so much.
“Those of us who live and experience the West know that there are such diverse stories,” she said. “Limiting that to one or two dominant voices might not really be representing what life is in the West. So I couldn’t be happier with where I’ve landed. I couldn’t be more excited for the future.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.