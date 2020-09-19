Hundreds gather at rainy Missoula vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hundreds of people gathered in the drizzling rain at the Missoula County Courthouse on Saturday for a vigil in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87.

“We want to take the opportunity for our community to gather and grieve and acknowledge Justice Ginsburg’s contributions to our country and just to honor her life,” said Erin Erickson, the founder and director of Missoula Rises and organizer of the vigil.

Ginsburg, also known affectionately as RBG, was renowned for her lifelong fight for women’s rights. Nearly 300 Missoulians gathered to both grieve her loss and honor her legacy, said Erickson, who started planning the vigil at 7 Friday evening when she heard of Ginsburg's death.

Speakers included Erickson; Stacey Anderson of Planned Parenthood of Montana; former Montana Democratic Party Executive Director Nancy Keenan, who served several terms in Montana’s House of Representatives; Karen Wickersham, chair of Missoula County Democrats, and disability rights activist Marsha Katz.

“One of the things that we talked about as speakers was that it was actually nice to stand in the rain and just sort of allow that to flow over us and … sort of wash our grief away,” Erickson said.