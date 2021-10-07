Hundreds of adults interpret kids' monster drawings

Monsters aren’t all bad — at least when they’re dreamed up by kindergartners and rendered in squiggly marker lines and short written descriptions.

“A lot of the monsters are nice,” said Kia Liszak, executive director of the Zootown Arts Community Center.

The kids give them friendly human qualities, such as food preferences (some like pizza, others like dumplings) and hobbies and interests (music, camping). Kids being kids, some of the monsters would prefer to eat brains, or squish people for fun.

Those quirky discoveries are part of the charm of the seventh annual Missoula Monster Project. The nonprofit partnered with classes from three elementary schools — Hawthorne, Lewis and Clark and Rattlesnake — to get it started. The kids drew monsters, and adult artists from the community signed up to interpret the creature in their own style.

So many adults signed up that the ZACC was able to assign two adults per kid monster. That adds up to 333 adult monsters on view this month in the ZACC’s Main Gallery, with around 110 already sold. The proceeds go toward youth art education programs including art projects, supplies, scholarships, or more.