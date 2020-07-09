Hundreds of Missoula businesses get Paycheck Protection loans

The Small Business Administration approved 4.9 million loans nationally worth $521 billion.

“The Paycheck Protection Program has been an overwhelming success," said Dan Nordberg, the SBA's director of rural affairs and Region 8 administrator, in a statement. "It has accomplished its mission of supporting urban and rural communities, which has saved thousands of main street businesses and hometown economies across the nation. (The) release of localized PPP data demonstrates the SBA’s commitment to transparency while protecting the privacy and personal information of small businesses already dealing with unprecedented challenges. The SBA will continue using every available resource to help businesses recover and serve their communities.”

Earlier this year, the American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations filed a federal lawsuit challenging the SBA's interim rule that barred people with certain conviction histories from applying for the loans. A federal court later determined the rule was unlawful. On July 1, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would extend the Paycheck Protection Program.

“The House’s extension opens up access to this vital economic relief for small business owners with arrest and conviction histories — a group that is disproportionately Black and Latinx — who were unlawfully excluded from accessing this relief previously," said ReNika Moore, director of the ACLU’s Racial Justice Program, in a statement. "As taxpayers, all small business owners and workers should have a fair chance of accessing this economic lifeline. The SBA must do away with policies that unfairly exclude Black and Brown entrepreneurs."

