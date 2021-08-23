Hundreds of new students move into University of Montana dorms to kick off school year

Incoming University of Montana freshman Christopher Koch of Sandpoint, Idaho, stood in line with his parents on Monday to catch the Miller Hall elevator, anxiously waiting to move into his new home-away-from-home.

He brought invaluables like his guitar and blanket, and other practical items such as his laptop for the upcoming school year on the pre-engineering track. It’s not his first time on campus — he’s toured it before and his brother is also a student — but he’s excited to make it his own.

“I mean, you can’t really beat Missoula,” Koch said. “The scenery here is really nice and there’s so much to do.”

About 1,000 students and their families flocked to campus on Monday to move into the dorms before embarking on a week-long orientation ahead of the first day of classes next week.

Volunteers from a slew of student groups on campus shuttled push-carts chock-full of clothes, mini-fridges and other supplies from parking lots and into the dorms to help new students get settled. Other volunteers provided campus tours and helped point people in the right direction.

Curry Health Center set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the Oval that will be running all week.