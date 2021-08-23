Hundreds of new students move into University of Montana dorms to kick off school year

Incoming University of Montana freshman Christopher Koch of Sandpoint, Idaho, stood in line with his parents on Monday to catch the Miller Hall elevator, anxiously waiting to move into his new home-away-from-home.
He brought invaluables like his guitar and blanket, and other practical items such as his laptop for the upcoming school year on the pre-engineering track. It’s not his first time on campus — he’s toured it before and his brother is also a student — but he’s excited to make it his own.
“I mean, you can’t really beat Missoula,” Koch said. “The scenery here is really nice and there’s so much to do.”
About 1,000 students and their families flocked to campus on Monday to move into the dorms before embarking on a week-long orientation ahead of the first day of classes next week.
Volunteers from a slew of student groups on campus shuttled push-carts chock-full of clothes, mini-fridges and other supplies from parking lots and into the dorms to help new students get settled. Other volunteers provided campus tours and helped point people in the right direction.
Curry Health Center set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the Oval that will be running all week.
Around 1,300 students will embark on orientation and participate in the Big Sky Experience this week, which is an effort to connect new students to various parts of the community outside of campus, said Dave Kuntz, a UM spokesperson. Students can explore what Missoula has to offer through more than 20 participating organizations like the Giggle Box at the mall and the PaddleHeads.
“We know that if a student can make it to semester number three, their chances of graduating go through the roof and so we’re really using orientation as a way to just get them into the culture of the community,” Kuntz said.
There are several events throughout the welcome week, and to cap it off, students can participate in the first annual Freshman Float on Friday on the Clark Fork River.
“It really feels like we’re returning to this vibrant, special place again after a difficult year and a half,” Kuntz said. “It feels special today.”
The start of school has brought about some issues on campus, however. Demand for housing through UM is very high right now, Kuntz said. Some dorm rooms needed to be converted from singles into doubles, and doubles into triples, to accommodate the newest class of students.
Outside of Craig Hall, Samantha Boutte, a second year student at the university and a resident assistant in the building, helped check students in.
She’s already met a few on her floor that moved in two weeks ago to prepare for fall athletics and participate in the freshman wilderness experience.
“I already know what rooms I have so I’ve been saying hello as they check in,” Boutte said.
“It’s been pretty dead in the hallways so it’s been nice to have people back,” she continued. “It’s been a little chaotic, but it’s nice.”
Skyler McDanel from White Sulphur Springs moved into his dorm Monday afternoon in Craig Hall with his roommate Rylan Alford from Ohio.
“I’m pretty nervous to be honest with you, this is my first time being so far from home,” Alford said.
“And first time even being in Montana,” his mother Trina Alford chimed in as she worked to fasten a wall hanging above his bed.
Getting settled into their dorm was relatively easy, and would have been considered a breeze had the dorms not been so warm during the afternoon.
McDanel is eager to get a jump on his creative writing degree and Rylan said he’s looking forward to working for the football team this season with the hope of getting a spot on the roster next year.
A few floors away Katie Lafave from Helena and her mother Jani worked to set up their final touches. Katie was able to share a dorm with a friend from home.
Katie hasn’t declared a major yet, but is starting her academic career on the pre-med track.
“It’s nice; it’s kind of overwhelming though,” Katie said.
She couldn’t leave behind her vinyl records of albums by Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and One Direction. While she didn’t pack a turntable, she’s hoping to decorate her room with them.