Hundreds rally in Missoula for George Floyd

Cries for justice thundered off the Missoula County Courthouse on Friday morning where several hundred people gathered in the wake of the death of George Floyd, killed after a white officer knelt on his neck for nine grueling minutes captured on video.

As Minneapolis has suffered devastating destruction through protests that have spanned the days since Floyd's death, Missoulians and those who traveled here for the rally remained peaceful and, at times, even socially distanced.

Speakers on the courthouse steps, each of them minorities, carried a similar message throughout the rally to their predominantly white community: standing by during acts of racism is not enough.

"We are tired of dying, and we are here in the hopes that you are tired of watching us die," Chris Young-Greer, a 2018 University of Montana graduate and former Black Student Union member, told the crowd.

The UM Black Student Union organized the rally. President Nonso Maxwell Obieyisi, who introduced group leaders and speakers, said the several hundred who showed up in support was "bigger than anything I imagined."

“This doesn’t just affect the black community, it affects all of us,” Maxwell Obieyisi said of Floyd's killing. “Because we are the community. This country belongs to everyone.”