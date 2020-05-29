Hundreds rally in Missoula for George Floyd

Cries for justice thundered off the Missoula County Courthouse on Friday morning where several hundred people gathered in the wake of the death of George Floyd, killed after a white officer knelt on his neck for nine grueling minutes captured on video.
As Minneapolis has suffered devastating destruction through protests that have spanned the days since Floyd's death, Missoulians and those who traveled here for the rally remained peaceful and, at times, even socially distanced.
Speakers on the courthouse steps, each of them minorities, carried a similar message throughout the rally to their predominantly white community: standing by during acts of racism is not enough.
"We are tired of dying, and we are here in the hopes that you are tired of watching us die," Chris Young-Greer, a 2018 University of Montana graduate and former Black Student Union member, told the crowd.
The UM Black Student Union organized the rally. President Nonso Maxwell Obieyisi, who introduced group leaders and speakers, said the several hundred who showed up in support was "bigger than anything I imagined."
“This doesn’t just affect the black community, it affects all of us,” Maxwell Obieyisi said of Floyd's killing. “Because we are the community. This country belongs to everyone.”
Just as he was speaking with the Missoulian, a 15-year-old Native American girl stepped up to Maxwell Obieyisi. Ali Kelly, who is Blackfeet and Pend d’Oreille, goes to high school in Ronan. The majority of the school is white, she tells him, and she finds herself pitted against teachers and other students when she tries to confront what she perceives as racism in the education system.
“It’s really powerful to see other minorities, uplifted and strong,” Kelly told Maxwell Obieyisi.
Kelly asked him how he got involved in activism, like asking for career advice but for challenging institutional oppression.
“Going to all these events got me all hyped up. Like OK, this is good. For people who actually want to talk about this, especially in a place that is predominantly white. It was just so good, so I decided I want to be more involved. I don’t want to be a member alone, I want to be active. I want to do something,” Maxwell Obieyisi told her.
“It doesn't matter if you stand alone, as long as you stand for what is right,” Maxwell Obieyisi assured her. “If you’re speaking out on injustice, that’s great. That’s what you need to do.”
Signs raised Friday resembled those seen around the U.S. this week as rallies take place in communities of all sizes:
"I Can't Breathe."
"Black Lives Matter."
"End Police Brutality."
Joseph Grady, who mentors and advocates for students with the Black Student Union, said the group had reached out to the Missoula Police Department about the rally and received support.
"Not every cop is a racist," Grady told the crowd before providing a land acknowledgement for the event. "We immediately got (Missoula police department's) support, just like we're getting your support."
Grady reminded the crowd how the land was once home to Indigenous people who were herded north to a reservation.
"The political system has had their knee on the necks of Native American people going to back to Jamestown," he said through a megaphone. "We've been dealing with this for a long time."
After his speech, Grady said he believes meaningful change will come, not just when white counterparts begin actively confronting racism, but when minorities will be more visible in elected office. That said, Grady added no single political movement is culpable for the frustration borne out at Friday's rally.
"I like to remind people that this is not a political rally," he said. "This is a support of people who are being murdered in the city."
Alyssa Kelly, whose daughter approached Maxwell Obieyisi earlier at the rally, said the event did stir emotions about Jermain Charlo, a Dixon woman who will have been missing for two years next month. Charlo's case is one of many that has served as fuel for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement in Montana, which argues law enforcement has lacked a sense of urgency for missing persons cases from Indian Country.
"That's heartbreak that we have to live with. I can relate to that," Alyssa Kelly said. "Jermain Charlo holds a place in my heart, always, when I fight racial injustice. I have to teach them (her children) how to speak for themselves and their peers and all of us."
Speakers on the courthouse steps urged those who attended the rally to bring the message to the surrounding communities. The entire crowd joined in song for "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "Lean on Me," and then re-energized over a collective "Black Lives Matter" chant. Later in the morning, as news spread that Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer, had been charged with Floyd's murder, many cheered. But then another chant began: "That is not enough."
Tony Edwards, a black man living in Missoula, formerly of Great Falls, said he felt happy to see so many white community members at Friday’s rally. It's a long way from Minnesota, but they are connected by gathering for the same purpose, he said.
“Its the circle of life. We’re all connected, whether they know it or not," Edwards said. "The ones that hate, the ones that love. We’re all connected as humans.”
Video by Ben Allan Smith.
