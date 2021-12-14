Hundreds sign letter of support for Arntzen's leadership at Office of Public Instruction

Two school board trustees wrote a letter of confidence Tuesday to Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen after 12 superintendents around the state questioned her leadership last week.

The letter was sent by Mike Gehl, a trustee with Missoula County Public Schools, and Jim Riley, a trustee with District #89 Smith Valley in Kalispell. It includes signatures of support from 21 state senators and representatives — all Republicans — and five other school board trustees, a Kalispell City-County board of health member and a Flathead County commissioner.

University of Montana football coach Bobby Hauck and his wife, Stacey Hauck, were also among those who signed, along with more than 500 other citizens.

“We thank you sincerely for the compassionate, professional, and steadfast support you offer to local school boards and, most of all, parents and students,” they wrote in the letter. “We are so proud of you and the work you do.”

They laud Arntzen’s “positive response to parent and student interests,” as well as her travels across the state to speak with parent groups, particularly about mask and equity policies, as well as critical race theory.

“The letter of support that I received today reflects a valued slice of Montana. I humbly appreciate the confidence of all those that signed this letter or reached (out) to me,” Arntzen said to the Missoulian in a statement responding to the letter. “My staff at the agency are also grateful for the support as they have tirelessly emphasized students and families in their work.

“I reject the current continued negative narrative that seems to be politically driven," her statement continued. "My statewide work is to restore hope by embracing and engaging in the active role of parents and teachers in our children’s learning. I invite all Montana school leaders to proactively seek collaborative solutions.”

She concluded by saying she’ll host public listening sessions in the new year to engage all Montanans on how to better serve students.

The authors of the letter also note how Arntzen helped “expose and ban” books like “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, and “Lawn Boy” by Jonathon Evison. The two books have sparked controversy in communities across the country, with critics saying the content is not suitable for children. Both books have come under fire at a public library in Kalispell.

“Gender Queer” is an illustrated memoir published by Oni Press, who said the book serves as an important resource for people who identify as nonbinary or gender queer. Evison told the Washington Post that “Lawn Boy” examines issues like capitalism, wealth disparities and racial assumptions.

“Despite hate from the Left, you shouldered these burdens on behalf of the vast majority of parents from around Montana who oppose the school bureaucrats’ radical agenda,” Tuesday's letter says. “Montana has rarely seen a more effective advocate for parents and students.”

The authors of the letter liken the 12 superintendents' concerns of high turnover at the Office of Public Instruction to “reform in the name of the people who elected you.”

The reform, they say, was overdue and absolutely necessary.

“The clear majority of Montanans — who elected you — now expect and demand change, not only in failed policies, but in failed staff. It’s called ‘accountability.’ And you delivered,” they wrote.

Gehl and Riley also write that school superintendents are “nothing more than unelected bureaucrats who do not represent the people of the state of Montana” and that sending the letters was unauthorized by their respective school boards.

Elizabeth Kaleva, an attorney for many western Montana school districts, said that district superintendents do not need prior authorization from their school boards to address Arntzen with concerns they have about their day-to-day responsibilities.

“They didn’t sign those letters on behalf of the school board, they signed it in their capacity as superintendents,” Kaleva said.

In their letter last week, eight AA superintendents detailed serious deficiencies at OPI due to its 90% turnover rate under Arntzen’s leadership. They say that has resulted in a lack of support from her office for certain programs and grants, while some other departments are either understaffed or without a director.

The Western Montana Liberty Coalition sent an email to its subscribers on Friday, Dec. 10, urging people to contact the office of Quentin Rhoades, a Missoula-based lawyer, to add their name to the “Arntzen Support Letter Signatory List.”

“This is going statewide so there is hope to have several hundred or more signatures,” Mike Starmer of the Western Montana Liberty Coalition wrote in the email.

They requested that people send Rhoades their legal name, city of residence and position of significance.

“I was asked to reach out to my network to see if they might wish to join Gehl and Riley in supporting Superintendent Arntzen," Rhoades said in a statement to the Missoulian regarding his involvement with the letter. "Mr. Starmer was on the list of folks I contacted. Any other contacts I made besides him would have to remain confidential.”

Rhoades was the person who remarked “in jest” that people should shoot school superintendents they don’t agree with on mask policies at a meeting at Crosspoint Community Church earlier this fall. He has since apologized for the comment. Gehl was also in attendance at that meeting.

Riley is a school board trustee for Smith Valley, an elementary school district in Kalispell. He is the founder of the Liberty or Lose Political Action Committee which supports education, veterans, the Second Amendment, freedom of religion and many other issues, according to its website.

Riley and his family moved to Kalispell from California in 2019 “after being dis-enchanted in what California has become,” according to his about page.

