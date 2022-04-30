 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hungry Horse Dam Visitor Center to open May 7

Hungry Horse Dam

 Rob Chaney

Beginning May 7, the Hungry Horse Dam Visitor Center will be open daily, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

The visitor center highlights the dam's role in flood control and recreation in Flathead County and the hydroelectric generation in the Columbia River System. The exhibits at the visitor's center show the history of Hungry Horse Dam and its importance to the system.

Guided outdoor walking tours will also resume on May 7. Tours are available four times daily, depending on staff availability. New this year is a 9 a.m. tour reservation opportunity. Visitors may stop by in advance or call to make a 9 a.m. reservation. All other tours are on a first-come, first-served basis. 

