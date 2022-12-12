 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hungry Horse man dead following crash near Glacier airport

  • 0

A Hungry Horse man died in a two-car crash near the Glacier Park International Airport on Thursday. 

Around 1:30 p.m., a Toyota Sienna was traveling west on Highway 2 at high speed when it didn't stop at a red traffic light, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The driver was not wearing a seat belt. 

A Nissan Leaf, carrying a 65-year-old woman from Texas, was turning into the airport when it was struck by the Toyota. The woman was wearing a seat belt. Montana Highway Patrol reported both drivers were transported to Logan Health for their injuries. 

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased person on Monday as Ronald Long, 67. He died from his injuries at the hospital on Thursday. 

Highway patrol reported road conditions were wet when the crash happened. Alcohol and drugs were not suspected. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China government health adviser warns of surging COVID cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News