Hungry Horse man dead following crash near Glacier airport

A Hungry Horse man died in a two-car crash near the Glacier Park International Airport on Thursday.

Around 1:30 p.m., a Toyota Sienna was traveling west on Highway 2 at high speed when it didn't stop at a red traffic light, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

A Nissan Leaf, carrying a 65-year-old woman from Texas, was turning into the airport when it was struck by the Toyota. The woman was wearing a seat belt. Montana Highway Patrol reported both drivers were transported to Logan Health for their injuries.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased person on Monday as Ronald Long, 67. He died from his injuries at the hospital on Thursday.

Highway patrol reported road conditions were wet when the crash happened. Alcohol and drugs were not suspected.