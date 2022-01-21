Hungry Horse woman sentenced to 10 years for meth trafficking in Flathead County

A Hungry Horse woman who admitted to selling methamphetamine throughout Flathead County was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Friday.

Kalynn Marie Moskaloff, 25, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth in September. Her time in prison will be followed by five years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided at Friday's sentencing.

Law enforcement learned through confidential informants that Moskaloff was selling meth around Kalispell and the Flathead Valley area, according to court documents. Officials were granted a search warrant in January 2020 after they had arrested Moskaloff during a traffic stop in Hungry Horse. They recovered 7.32 grams of the drug and firearms in her car.

She was also selling heroin around Kalispell, court documents allege. Informants told officers Moskaloff would travel to Portland, Seattle and Spokane to obtain the drugs to bring them back to western Montana.

In February 2021, Flathead County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop of a car suspected to be driven by Moskaloff. Authorities apprehended her. During a later search of the car 113 grams of methamphetamine was recovered along with a firearm and an assortment of other drug paraphernalia.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Kalispell Police Department.

