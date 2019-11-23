CORVALLIS — The sunrise was just beginning to cast a golden glow over snow-capped mountains surrounding the Teller Wildlife Refuge when a drake mallard duck flew across a hunting blind where Caitlin Piserchia waited.
Piserchia readied herself, clicked the safety off her shotgun and fired — bagging her first duck, on her first shot, on her first hunting trip.
The day before, Piserchia, 28, was sitting in a classroom alongside eight other women learning how to spot a mallard from a pintail, and why you should avoid diving ducks like mergansers unless you find a fishy aftertaste palatable.
In just two days in November, the women learned everything from duck identification to shotgun handling to processing and cooking in a women's waterfowl hunting workshop. The workshop was hosted by Teller Wildlife Refuge in collaboration with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks' “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” program.
“It was pretty cool to go out early in the morning, learn how to identify ducks and actually get a duck and process it and take it home and figure out how to cook it and eat it with people,” said Piserchia, a vegetarian.
Piserchia was one of three women who returned from the Sunday morning hunt with a mallard — and an interest in hunting again in the future.
Each woman, a minority among hunters, had her own reasons for wanting to learn to hunt waterfowl.
“I wanted to be here because I don’t think I’ll get another chance to do this,” said Melissa Tuemmler, who heard about the workshop on the radio.
“I’m new to all this,” said Michelle Fuller. “I’ve barely ever shot a gun … I guess I want to learn to hunt to eat.”
“I’m a remedial student,” said Donna Feazelle from St. Ignatius. “I came last year and had a great time, but I was very, very nervous and I haven’t shot since. I now have an opportunity to go pheasant hunting, so I want to have a repeat class and maybe get to be a better hunter than my little grandkids.”
“I’m here for similar reasons as everyone else,” said Ann Schwab. “My son and his girlfriend are avid hunters with everything: Bow, rifle, shotgun. They have hunting dogs, and I’m trying to keep up with them a little bit because I want to join in on the fun.”
“I’m not normally a hunter, but I like to try new experiences,” said Renee Sinclair from Columbia falls.
“I enjoy hunting, but I have never had the opportunity to duck hunt,” said Linda Kiltz from Kalispell.
For Teller Wildlife Refuge and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, it was one way to get more women interested in hunting.
The number of hunters in the United States has dwindled from nearly 17 million in 1980 to 11.5 million in 2016, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Of those hunters, 90% (10.3 million) were male and 10% (1.1 million) were female. Revenues from the sale of hunting licenses and tags support conservation efforts in every state, and Montana is one of many looking to recruit more hunters from mostly untapped populations like women.
"When I got started, it was hard to find information," said Karen Zumwalt, the education coordinator for Teller Wildlife Refuge.
Zumwalt attended a women-focused workshop in California before moving to Montana that helped her learn the basics of waterfowl hunting and meet people to hunt with. But being the only girl in other workshops and at the shooting range was intimidating, Zumwalt said.
"Whenever I'd sign up for anything, I'd drive up and I feel like 'I want to turn around. I'm just going to go home. I don't need to do this,'" she said. "... There's just a bunch of men, and they're all really good."
Zumwalt forced herself to go and was surprised how accepting the men were.
"A lot of them will come up and help you, and they want you to succeed," she said. " ... They want you to keep hunting."
***
Sam Lawry, Teller Wildlife Refuge director and a biologist by trade, didn't do so much as utter the word "hunting" Saturday morning when he kicked off the weekend by explaining the role hunting plays in wildlife conservation.
Most wildlife refuges are state or federally operated, but Teller Wildlife Refuge is one of the only private wildlife refuges in Montana that mirrors the state and federal management systems for land management and also allows people the opportunity to hunt and fish.
The 1,300-acre refuge was born after Otto “Mose” Teller grew concerned about the fragmentation of habitat in the Bitterroot. Teller, an avid fly fisherman, waterfowl hunter and conservationist, purchased 18 smaller properties near Corvallis that he combined and, with the help of Phil Tawney, put under a conservation easement in the early 1980s to protect it from development.
You have free articles remaining.
“Basically our mission is conservation education and wildlife habit promotion,” Lawry said.
Today, coot, swan, pintails and a variety of other birds frequent Teller, but the refuge could look a lot different if not for federal regulations limiting the number of birds a hunter can bag.
Lawry read an account to the group that an “old-time market hunter” submitted to the Fish and Wildlife Service in which the hunter stated “I killed and sold 10,000 wild game birds each season between 1902 and 1911.”
“If that kind of harvesting of game continued, we wouldn’t be having this class today,” said Lawry, who also worked as a game warden. “I always think any time you put a price tag on wildlife, and commercialization’s the key word, you’ve got an issue."
Hunting regulations increased when the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 was passed, bolstering the Lacey Act which made it illegal to transport wildlife across state lines.
Lawry said regulations that determine how many birds you can hunt by species change on an annual basis. The "bag limits" for each waterfowl hunting season are determined by data biologists gather that indicates annual population trends for each species. Regulations differ among the four different flyaway system zones in the country, with Montana being one of 11 states west of the Continental Divide that make up the Pacific Flyway Council.
“From the perspective of species regulations, you want to know what you're looking at before you pull the trigger, and then there's this issue of palatability,” Lawry said, adding that mergansers taste like the fish that constitutes their diet.
He said mallards are preferable, and he sometimes likes to refer to them as "flying prime rib." Over the course of a couple of hours, Lawry reviewed numerous ways to identify birds such as their coloring, plumage, wing size, call and behaviors.
“One of the things that I appreciated about the weekend and some of the people teaching was them emphasizing trying to avoid taking shots that wound but don't kill and being careful about what you're shooting and just approaching it with a sense of respect and not with the attitude of trying to bag as many as possible,” Piserchia said.
***
That afternoon, the group visited Hamilton Trap Club, which is open "noon till everyone leaves," where the instructors reviewed gun safety and the women practiced aiming with inert guns. Then, they grabbed their guns and ammo, or borrowed some, and dispersed among the range's "five-stand" field, where they took turns shooting at clay targets propelled through the air by machines, mirroring birds' flight patterns.
The majority of instructors teaching women at Teller were male, but Zumwalt and Sara Smith, an instructional coordinator for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, helped make some of the women feel more comfortable.
"It makes it easier having the female instructors, and I'd like to see that more," Schwab said.
John Englert, one of the instructors, helped Fuller adjust her aim as she followed one of the clay discs.
"Put the barrel a little lower," Englert said. "You want to lead more so you're shooting where it's going."
Zumwalt, Teller's education coordinator, said she thinks that apart from having a women-only group, it's helpful to have instructors who know how to teach.
"Sometimes if women go out with their husbands or boyfriends or whoever, I think they want to tend to do too much for you, and you want to do it yourself," Zumwalt said.
***
Back at the barn, Zumwalt stood over a table covered with ducks that Englert and Ron Wakimoto, another instructor, shot earlier that morning.
Zumwalt demonstrated how to process (or prepare to cook) a duck, holding a mallard by its feet and plucking the feathers from it's belly to reveal a thick, yellow layer of fat. Each woman grabbed a duck and did the same, creating a flurry of feathers. Once plucked, Zumwalt demonstrated how to dip the ducks in a pot of melted paraffin wax. In one steady motion, she dipped the featherless bird in the wax and then in another tub of icy water to cool the wax, before peeling it, and any excess feathers, off.
Lawry seasoned the prepped ducks with his "secret" seasoning rub that he shared with the group and then lit them ablaze on the grill. The duck feast complemented an early bedtime before the women reconvened at 5:45 a.m. the next day to hunt.
While it was still dark, the women dressed in camouflage and boots, grabbed their guns and ammo, and trekked through wet grass to blinds where they waited for shooting light alongside an instructor and a hunting dog.
Piserchia was one of three women who shot a duck on the Sunday morning hunt capping the weekend, which Smith said was "icing on top of the cake."
"Eating a bird that you took out of the sky is a good visceral reminder that the health of the bird and my health after eating it is linked to the health of the ecosystem," Piserchia said. "I get why hunters are often inclined to be conservationists."