Dylan Hart had a smile on his face when he and his father pulled into the hunter’s check station near Bonner on Sunday, the final day of big game season.
“We hadn’t been able to get out at all so far. This was the first weekend we made it,” Hart said, popping open the truck’s tailgate to show Scott Eggeman, the Blackfoot area wildlife biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the cow elk Hart harvested the day before.
Eggeman hopped into the back of the pickup and got to work, checking the tag on the animal before asking Hart if he could cut open the cheek to take a look at the elk’s teeth and estimate its age.
Hart said the cold weather and snow in the area helped keep game hunkered down, but it was still a lot of luck that led to his success this year.
“It was a great way to end the season,” he said.
Hart wasn’t the only successful hunter that rolled through the Bonner station on closing day.
For the third year in a row, 12-year-old Carter Taylor bagged a deer, this time a 3-and-a-half-year-old white-tailed. His father DJ told Eggeman they intend to do a European mount for the animal.
“It’s so cool how he’s been able to get something every season. I mean, I didn’t get anything this year,” Carter’s uncle, Janson Taylor, said.
The most recent statistics released by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have hunter harvests in west-central Montana down from last year. For example, the Bonner check station saw 281 white-tailed deer through Nov. 18 — the date of the most recent report — which is the lowest in five years at that point in the season and more than 100 behind last year's data.
The number of hunters heading out is also down, with the Bonner station recording 4,681 through Nov. 18, more than 300 fewer than the same point in 2017. Despite more snowfall at this time last year, Eggeman said hunter success rates have been in the middle of the five-year average.
“I think the lower overall numbers just has to do with the weather and fewer people being out there this season,” he said.
During hunting season, Eggeman receives help at the check station from wildlife biology students at the University of Montana, such as freshman Lukas Sokalski, who takes down data about the species, ages, and locations of animals harvested.
Colin Kelley, a sophomore, said he was working the station as part of a class, with the work leading up to a final project writing a paper about the statistics of this year’s season compared to previous years.
“It’s one of the things I’ve enjoyed the most about this, being able to get out of the classroom every weekend and learn things first-hand,” he said.