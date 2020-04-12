Hutchens: Man in the middle of Missoulian history

“Hocking says there was never any attempt to put the Missoula Publishing Company … into ACM’s name, although ACM was in control,” Cotter said.

The same day, Hocking was elected president of Missoula Publishing Co. He said he went home to Glasgow and was never asked to attend another board meeting.

Thus Martin Hutchens became, if not the trumpeter of the Anaconda Copper Mining Co. in Missoula for the next nine years, certainly a collared voice.

Cotter said subsequent management changes at the Missoulian “were brief and carried no mention of ACM,” though the Company’s ownership of Montana’s newspapers was a badly kept secret.

In 1959, Lee Enterprises bought the Missoulian and the Company’s other Montana papers from Fairmont Corp., which turned out to be a subsidiary of the ACM.

“In the last paper printed under ACM control, no mention is made that the paper had been sold or who really owned it,” Cotter reported.

Lee’s version of the purchase on June 2, 1959, finally made it official: “Announcement of the transaction was made by Clyde E. Weed, chairman of the board of Anaconda Company ….”

As for Martin Hutchens, Cotter called him a paradox: “As editor of the anti-ACM Free Press in Butte in his early years, he was told to leave that city. Yet he later became a principal in this affair. After he left Missoula in 1926 he was sent to work on the Butte Miner, another ACM paper.”

