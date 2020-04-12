Hutchens: Man in the middle of Missoulian history

Before social media and email, before the Nightly News on TV and radio’s noon reports, Missoula had Martin J. Hutchens.
As an “owner” (quote marks explanation in a minute) and editor-in-chief of the Missoulian, Hutchens’ sometimes poison, sometimes purple, and often brilliant prose walked his readership through World I and its aftermath.
Most apropos for the current state of affairs, his was the voice of newspaper-hardened assurance, caution, context and humor during the Spanish influenza pandemic that killed hundreds in Montana and tens of thousands elsewhere in 1918 and 1919.
Rewound revisited the gruesome outbreak month of October 1918 in four installments a couple of weeks ago.
In one editorial, Hutchens hailed one of the few pleasant aspects of what amounted to a stay-at-home directive by city fathers. It had silenced, he said, the political campaign rhetoric in the weeks before the November election, so voters could “go to the polls free from the spell of the silver-tongued geniuses who were wont to make us believe that two and two make five.”
“The new departure is a reckless experiment, to be sure,” Hutchens went on, “but it is possible that the nation may be found intact on the day after election and the government at Washington alive.”
Rewound left out his closing chuckle:
“After that, we suppose, some iconoclast will arise with a motion to do away with newspaper editors who are just as sure that the world would go to the devil … if they were dispensed with.”
Hutchens was at the Missoulian from 1917 to 1926 near the end of a long career that included stints with papers in New York and Chicago, and an earlier tenure in Montana in the 1890s.
“Known to newspapermen from one end of the country to the other as ‘Hutch,’ (he) was a forceful writer and had a keen sense of the value of news,” the Missoulian noted when he died in 1929.
Forty-five years later, in 1974, Hutchens became the 20th member of the Montana Newspaper Hall of Fame. But even then his entanglement with the Anaconda Copper Mining Co. (ACM) and the “copper collar” it placed on most Montana newspapers hadn’t been sorted out.
On July 2, 1976, the Missoulian presented perhaps its most ambitious endeavor, a 96-page, eight-section Bicentennial Edition. “These Five Valleys” was written by features editor Jim Cotter.
In Chapter 93, Cotter told backstory to ACM’s secret takeover of the Daily Missoulian, one in which Hutchens played a key role. Most of it was based on the account of Joe (T.J.) Hocking of Glasgow, founder and former publisher of the Glasgow Courier.
For most of the first two decades of the twentieth century, the Missoulian was owned by Joseph Dixon, who served as a U.S. Senator during that time and was a vocal opponent of the Anaconda Co.
Dixon would be elected governor in 1920, but by 1915 he made it known he was ready to get out of the newspaper business. He vowed publicly the Missoulian would not be owned by “the Company,” as were so many other Montana papers, including the Missoula Sentinel.
Seemingly true to his word, Dixon announced in an editorial on April 30, 1917, that he’d sold the Missoula Publishing Co. to George E. Rice and Lester L. Jones, “two experienced newspapermen that have for years held executive positions with the Chicago Daily Journal.”
“They bring with them Mr. (Martin Hutchens) as editorial writer,” he added.
The next morning, May 1, Hutchens’ name was signed as new editor-in-chief of the Daily Missoulian.
Hocking revealed in 1976 how he helped broker ACM’s takeover deal. While on a typewriter sales trip to Helena in 1916, he’d met the Company’s Roy Alley. Later, Alley “approached Hocking and asked him to do a favor for him … to close the sale of a newspaper,” Cotter reported.
Hocking agreed, and pledged to keep his part in the transaction a secret. He did that for more than 50 years before he started piecing it together from memory to Missoula historian John Toole. Toole later included the saga in his 1989 book “Red Ribbons: A Story of Missoula and Its Newspaper.”
Probably at Toole’s urging, Hocking revealed the story to Cotter with more clarity for the Bicentennial Edition. It went like this:
In late December 1917, months after the announced sale, Hocking picked up a check for $100,000 from Alley and took a train to Missoula. There he met Ed Donlan, an ACM confidante.
Hocking said Donlan “exploded” when he saw the check was drawn on the Metals Bank and Trust of Butte, a “Company bank.” Donlan put Hocking on the phone with Alley in Butte. Alley instructed him to go to Spokane and get a new check from the People’s Bank.
Hocking told Cotter that if Dixon had caught wind of the Company’s involvement in the sale he could have canceled the sale or else seriously embarrassed the Anaconda Co.
Hutchens, Rice and Jones were at the Western Montana Bank board room when Hocking brought the Spokane check back to Missoula. The transfer was made, Rice took his cut of the check and left town. Hocking couldn’t recall what happened to Jones but believed he was “likewise reimbursed” and disappeared.
“Hocking says there was never any attempt to put the Missoula Publishing Company … into ACM’s name, although ACM was in control,” Cotter said.
The same day, Hocking was elected president of Missoula Publishing Co. He said he went home to Glasgow and was never asked to attend another board meeting.
Thus Martin Hutchens became, if not the trumpeter of the Anaconda Copper Mining Co. in Missoula for the next nine years, certainly a collared voice.
Cotter said subsequent management changes at the Missoulian “were brief and carried no mention of ACM,” though the Company’s ownership of Montana’s newspapers was a badly kept secret.
In 1959, Lee Enterprises bought the Missoulian and the Company’s other Montana papers from Fairmont Corp., which turned out to be a subsidiary of the ACM.
“In the last paper printed under ACM control, no mention is made that the paper had been sold or who really owned it,” Cotter reported.
Lee’s version of the purchase on June 2, 1959, finally made it official: “Announcement of the transaction was made by Clyde E. Weed, chairman of the board of Anaconda Company ….”
As for Martin Hutchens, Cotter called him a paradox: “As editor of the anti-ACM Free Press in Butte in his early years, he was told to leave that city. Yet he later became a principal in this affair. After he left Missoula in 1926 he was sent to work on the Butte Miner, another ACM paper.”
