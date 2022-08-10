Hwy 93 study reignited to find future traffic fixes

About 9 miles of the U.S. Highway 93 corridor between Lolo and Florence will be studied into 2023 to imagine how it must adapt alongside future construction plans in the area.

“We understand the Missoula and the greater valley are rapidly growing,'' said Bob Vosen, Montana Department of Transportation District Administrator. “Conducting this study is integral to ensuring safety on a well-traveled roadway.”

The highway is the main transportation corridor between Missoula and Ravalli counties, which respectively experienced 7.9% and 9.8% growth in population from 2010 to 2020, according to the Census.

MDOT and engineering firm Robert Peccia and Associates will collaborate on the project. Increased safety and improved travel experience for drivers are also goals of the study.

“It will help us determine what intersection configurations, widening efforts and turn lanes make the most sense to improve traffic flow, protect the surrounding environment and improve all modes of travel,” Vosen said.

The last time the area was studied was in 2008 to consider expanding the capacity of the roadway, as well as creating better pedestrian crossings and other improvements. It was determined at the time that an extensive construction project would need to occur.

However, the study was tabled until future funding and resources were available due to the costs associated with the project and traffic disruptions.

Now, the research is back in action to explore ways to eliminate traffic interruptions on the highway. Public feedback during the study is encouraged.

During the study, surveyors will collect traffic volume data, analyze intersections, connect with local businesses, study environmental impacts and alternative modes of travel along the corridor and emergency access.

The study launched late this summer and will continue into 2023. Results will be available by the end of 2023 or early 2024. A time frame for construction will likely take a few years to determine.

Updates on the study will be available online. The project team also plans on hosting outreach opportunities to engage with community members. A project hotline is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 406-207-4484.