Hyperbole runs through it: The art of fishing and its aftermath

There’s more than one way to tell a fish story.

Izaak Walton had his methods back in the 1600s: Angling may be said to be so like the mathematics that it can never be fully learned.

A couple hundred years later, Henry David Thoreau weighed in: Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after.

And just last century Norman Maclean described in poetic detail his and his brother’s fishing exploits and transgressions in the novella “A River Runs Through It,” concluding at one point : Many of us would probably be better fishermen if we did not spend so much time watching and waiting for the world to become perfect.

Then there were the anonymous Missoulian scribes around the turn of the last century.

We don’t know who it was who made note in the morning paper of Judge Frank Woody and Frank Jr. and their camping trip to St. Regis in the summer of 1898.

“They brought in a large number of fish and have a complete new set of fish stories. The judge caught several bull trout so large and fierce that he was forced to shoot them before they could be landed,” the reporter reported.