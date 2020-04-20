Hyperbole runs through it: The art of fishing and its aftermath

There’s more than one way to tell a fish story.
Izaak Walton had his methods back in the 1600s: Angling may be said to be so like the mathematics that it can never be fully learned.
A couple hundred years later, Henry David Thoreau weighed in: Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after.
And just last century Norman Maclean described in poetic detail his and his brother’s fishing exploits and transgressions in the novella “A River Runs Through It,” concluding at one point : Many of us would probably be better fishermen if we did not spend so much time watching and waiting for the world to become perfect.
Then there were the anonymous Missoulian scribes around the turn of the last century.
We don’t know who it was who made note in the morning paper of Judge Frank Woody and Frank Jr. and their camping trip to St. Regis in the summer of 1898.
“They brought in a large number of fish and have a complete new set of fish stories. The judge caught several bull trout so large and fierce that he was forced to shoot them before they could be landed,” the reporter reported.
One Austin “Aus” Hartley, who had the first soda fountain in Missoula and showed its first movies, went fishing in late May 1900 and “added to his reputation yesterday by bringing in from the Big Blackfoot a bull trout which weighed 12½ pounds dressed,” the newspaper said on June 1. “He caught some smaller fish but they didn't count placed alongside the mountain stream monster with a mouth as big as a Mississippi river catfish.”
But we step aside and turn this over, intact, to the whopper of fish tales from 1897. And please, no jokes about a lawyer named Prince.
It ran on June 5, 1897:
“On the bank he sat and bobbed for whales today. A minnow — a pound trout — caught on and was gathered in. This did not please the fisherman, none other than Attorney P.Z. Prince who cast his fly upon the waters of the Rattlesnake and Missoula river combined. To the fly which caught the trout he added a worm. The worm pleased a denizen of the not vasty deep. He was a bull trout.
“So pleased was he with the acquaintance of the worm that he invited it to explore his internal arrangements. There was a rush, a snap and some fish ohmyzes. The hook, a No. 2 coachman fly, interfered with mastication and subsequent deglutition, or words to that effect. Mr. Prince had made a strike. He had a good thing. He wanted to save it.
“He allowed his catch to have its own sweet way. It reared, and plunged, and bucked, and cavorted, and jumped, and pirouetted, and laid down and sulked, and charged, and retreated, and jumped sideways, and turned handsprings, cart wheels and somersaults, and, in short, acted up as badly as a glass eyed cayuse fresh from the range when first saddled and mounted. (Don’t know about the fish, but we’re out of breath just reading that paragraph).
“P.Z. held on. His fishship became as gentle as the animals which are to be led by the kid in the glucose subsequent. (Huh?) He led it quietly from the current into the eddy, from the eddy to the shore where as soon as it made its appearance a big six foot companion leaped astride its back, hooked his fingers in its gills and whistled ‘I Want You Ma Honey.’ (We looked up the lyrics. You don’t want to know.)
“Mr. Prince knocked off work and called it a day. He brought the fish downtown and had it weighed — six pounds four ounces. Then he took it around and exhibited it to the natives. They admired it — alive and raw; roasted, Mr. Prince will adore it. He proposes to have a hot time at his house tomorrow with tartare sauce on the side.”
Ohmyze.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.