That smooth ride on I-90 through Missoula was too good to last.
Chip-sealing to preserve the newly paved stretch from the Wye west of town to the Van Buren Street exit begins this week and will finish next week.
The Montana Department of Transportation said Monday crew will be working in both eastbound and westbound lanes for up to seven days, depending on weather. Some weekend work is possible.
“In preparation for the chip seal, crews have repaired bridges, installed rumble strips, milled and paved, and replaced barrier rail,” Bob Vosen, MDT’s Missoula district administrator, said in a press release. “We were able to perform all of these improvements at night to minimize disruptions for the traveling public. However, a chip seal requires daytime temperatures to properly cure. Traffic will be impacted during this final week while we improve Interstate 90.”
Expect single-lane traffic and speed limits as low as 35 mph as crew work on the stretch.
I-90 construction continues further up the valley between East Missoula and Turah.