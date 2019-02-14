Interstate 90 reopened late Thursday afternoon after the Montana Highway Patrol, Department of Transportation and the Mineral County Sheriff's Office cleared wreckage from a semi-truck crash.
MDT said earlier Thursday in a tweet that five semis had crashed five miles east of the Idaho border. Jim Kitchin, an MHP captain, told the Missoulian later that only one semi crashed; others had merely stopped, he said. The crash caused a few "minor injuries."
"We got lucky," Kitchin said.
The Montana Department of Transportation had closed the stretch between St. Regis and Lookout Pass Tuesday afternoon. After clearing the eastbound lanes, Kitchin said crews were returning to "avalanche detail," to clear the westbound lanes.
The Montana Department of Transportation closed the highway’s westbound lanes from St. Regis to the Idaho border shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday when an avalanche spilled onto the road around mile marker 33.5, near St. Regis.
Kitchen said earlier on Thursday there had been two known avalanches, one there and one at mile marker 1. He said there was “a good possibility” of other avalanches.
"Big shout out to Mineral County Sheriff's Department and DOT, they're working their butts off," Kitchin said.
Meanwhile in Flathead County, the Department of Transportation planned to conduct avalanche mitigation on U.S. 2 near Essex for about two hours beginning at 1:30 Thursday, and close the road from Essex to Snow Slip.