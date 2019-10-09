Good news for Interstate 90 west travelers. The Montana Department of Transportation said Tuesday a nine-mile construction project between Superior and St. Regis is eight months ahead of schedule. It was initially scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2020.
“The contractor Interstate Improvement did a great job of accelerating the dowel bar retrofit work and it looks like they will be able to finish later this fall,” John Benda, MDT’s project manager, said in a news release.
A dowel bar retrofit involves inserting metal rods into the concrete pavement at the paving joints to add strength and durability. The concrete surface is then milled smooth to improve the ride.
The project began in April. Besides resurfacing nine miles of the concrete pavement starting from a mile or so east of St. Regis to the Dry Creek exit west of Superior, the Sloway Road interchange ramps at Exit 37 are being repaved. Crews will finish repairing shoulders and repaving the interchange in the next several weeks.
“As long as the weather cooperates we expect to be done by early November,” Benda said.
Traffic during the project has been directed to single lanes eastbound and westbound, with intermittent speed reductions to 35 mph, and 16-foot width restrictions in both directions.
Meanwhile, the Huson East project on the Frenchtown Frontage Road, which started in March 2018, concluded last week. MDT said the full 11 miles of a shared-use path is completed and open, with benches installed along the corridor. Final seeding began Oct. 1 and will take a few weeks to complete, with the potential of minor traffic delays.