A plan to build about 11 miles of wildlife exclusion fencing along Interstate 90 might hurt more than help, according to a group of government grizzly biologists.

Montana Department of Transportation intends to raise the fences between Helmville Road underpass and the Gold Creek interchange, east of Drummond. While the bulldozers might not roll before spring 2024, the project could be confirmed in the next few weeks.

Motorists hitting wildlife — especially elk — inspired the project, according to MDT Chief Operating Officer Dwane Kaily. At least two people have died in hundreds of such collisions between 2009 and 2018.

But that stretch where the Clark Fork River splits the Garnet and Flint Creek mountain ranges is an important travel corridor from the wildlife perspective. Fencing it could sever the ability for grizzly bears to move between the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem and other recovery areas such as the Greater Yellowstone and Bitterroot ecosystems. The potential for grizzlies to travel and interbreed between ecosystems has been a frequently stated requirement before the bears can be delisted from the Endangered Species Act.

“The stream and ditch channels under the interstate are mostly small culverts barely large enough for a beaver,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grizzly recovery coordinator Hilary Cooley and four other state and federal bear biologists wrote to MDT. “…Montana is facing unprecedented levels of development, and natural landscapes supporting connectivity such as the Jens area are becoming more and more important for wildlife. Therefore, actions that actively exclude wildlife from crossing in these areas is especially concerning.”

For example, a radio-collared grizzly bear biologists nicknamed Lingenpolter unsuccessfully tried 46 times to cross Interstate 90 over 53 days before finally making it south during fall 2020 and spring 2021.

“Given that the current grizzly bear occupied range includes resident bears in the Helmville area, and numerous verified sightings in the area surrounding the Big Hole River, it is conceivable that other grizzly bears have also crossed I-90 in the Jens area,” the biologists wrote. “As occupied range expands south, the potential for connectivity will become greater, but an exclusion fence without crossing structures will significantly stifle this potential.”

On the other hand, procedural delay could derail the whole project. Kaily said a complicated funding schedule makes it unlikely any late changes can be considered.

“This is part of a highway safety improvement program that’s based on benefit-to-cost ratio,” Kaily said. “We calculate the cost of crashes we mitigate versus the cost of project we build. If we go beyond the planned scope, that drops the cost ratio, and then it’s not an eligible project.”

MDT calculates the value of about 120 car/wildlife crashes a year to be $1.5 million. Reducing those crashes by 50% through exclusion fencing would compensate the anticipated $4.8 million project cost in about five years.

Adding large-animal underpasses like the big culvert passages along Highway 93 north of Evaro Hill would upset that budget balance. Kaily said the department’s engineers factored in at least eight livestock crossings, bridges and road underpasses already in place as mitigation for wildlife passage.

The bear biologists acknowledged that more tunnels would be infeasible in the present project.

“However, cutting off existing connectivity corridors for an indefinite period would be detrimental for all wildlife in Montana,” they wrote. They proposed adding rumble strips and warning signs through the area to slow motorists down and improve safety.

Private wildlife advocates also opposed the fencing plan. In a separate letter to MDT, members of the Flathead-Lolo Bitterroot Citizen Task Force pointed out that the White House Council on Environmental Quality recently issued guidance on wildlife connectivity. In a March 21 statement, the council focused on “designing infrastructure to facilitate wildlife movement, ecosystem processes and ecosystem services,” which includes “avoiding or minimizing adverse impacts that would fragment habitat identified as a priority for connectivity or corridors (for wildlife).”

“Our own research shows the Garnet Mountains are a very important connectivity area and has enough suitable denning and secure core habitat to support a few female grizzly bears,” FLBCTF member Mike Bader wrote. “These bears and/or their offspring serve as a source of dispersers south of I-90 with potential to naturally immigrate into the Bitterroot Ecosystem.”

Kaily said its possible wildlife crossings could be added to later projects, such as pavement upgrades. But for now, changes are unlikely.

“The ink is written, but it’s not completely dry,” Kaily said. “We’re in the 10th or 11th hour of final project review. There’s already a fair amount of money designing this. It would be substantial to add anything more to the project.”