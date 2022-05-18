I-90 westbound near Reserve Street reopens after Wednesday morning semi crash

A double semi-truck collision left Interstate 90 westbound lanes completely blocked near the Reserve Street exit for about five hours Wednesday morning.

Missoula-area law enforcement responded to the call at about 4:25 a.m. near mile marker 101, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jacob Ayers said.

The first truck over-corrected a turn and rolled, and a second semi subsequently crashed into it. Occupants of the vehicles sustained minor injuries, Ayers said. One person was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

No fatalities were reported.

As of about noon, one lane of traffic was flowing again on I-90. One semi had been removed the scene, and crews are working to remove debris and the second truck, Ayers said.

Montana Highway Patrol and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office responded, and Missoula police assisted with traffic control.

