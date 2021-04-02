I-90 westbound shut down due to grass fire

Officials have shut down Interstate 90 westbound at the Airway Boulevard exit after a car crash started a grass fire Friday.
Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Sean Finley said troopers are on scene. Initial reports said a few small explosions happened after the car crashed, however it is unclear what was the source of the explosion, Finley said. Drivers are being directed off the roadway at the Airway Boulevard exit.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Ashley Nerbovig
Crime and Courts Reporter
