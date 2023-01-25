‘I am a survivor’: Resolution would recognize Indigenous boarding school experience

Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, on Wednesday introduced a resolution she said was “near and dear to my heart.”

Senate Joint Resolution 6 asks the Legislature to recognize, honor and support people who attended Indigenous boarding schools. The resolution asks the people of Montana to “recognize the grief, pain and hardship many Native American people suffered and still endure as a result,” to honor those who were lost or harmed by the schools and “appreciate the resilience of survivors.”

The resolution also urges Congress to “designate a national day of remembrance for the Native American children who died while attending a U.S. Indian boarding school.”

From the 1800s to the 1970s, Native children were taken from their homes and forced to attend government-funded Christian boarding schools, where they were emotionally, physically and sexually abused. The explicit mission of these schools was cultural genocide. Some children died at these schools and were buried in unmarked graves.

Tribes suffered language and culture loss as a result, and historical trauma persists in Native communities today.

“I am a survivor of Indian boarding school,” Webber said to the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee.

Webber attended Cut Bank Boarding School just outside the Blackfeet Reservation from eighth grade through junior high school. She added that she comes “from a long line of women that were institutionalized in these Indian boarding schools.”

Though the atrocities at these boarding schools happened in the recent past, Webber spoke of their ongoing impact. She said, for example, she relies on her husband to discipline their children.

“My upbringing was quick and brutal,” she said, referencing her time at Cut Bank Boarding School. “I didn’t want to (inflict) that discipline onto my children. I was afraid of what I might do if I had to discipline them.”

Webber also cited the Department of the Interior’s first installment of its investigation into Indigenous boarding schools. The investigation was released in May and identified at least 16 boarding schools in Montana.

Several people spoke in support of Webber’s resolution.

Patrick Yawakie, on behalf of the Blackfeet Nation, said, “We are asking for recognition of this past … so we can heal as one.”

Lance Four Star, who spoke on behalf of Western Native Voice, said the resolution “promotes healing” and helps all Montanans understand the effects of boarding school trauma on Indigenous people today. He mentioned that his family is working to repatriate a relative who is buried at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania.

Sharen KickingWoman, who is Aaniiih and Blackfeet and works for the ACLU of Montana, told the committee that many of the proponents wore orange to honor the “grassroots efforts of residential survivors in Canada who successfully campaigned for a National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.”

In 2021, Canada proclaimed Sept. 30 a National Day of Truth and Reconciliation to recognize survivors and those who died in residential schools.

KickingWoman said both of her paternal grandparents attended boarding schools and both died before she could meet them. She said in part because of her grandparents’ experiences at these schools, her father endured abuse in foster care.

“It’s just one example of how (boarding school) impacts descendants,” she said.

Shawn Reagor, from the Montana Human Rights Network, urged the committee to support the resolution.

“We need to know about history — even though it makes us uncomfortable — so we can make sure it’s not repeated,” he said.

Reagor’s statement resonated with Sen. John Fuller, R-Kalispell, who serves on the committee.

“Being a historian, I concur, wholeheartedly,” Fuller said after Reagor spoke.

Other supporters of the resolution spoke on behalf of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Chippewa Cree Tribe, Montana Budget and Policy Center, Montana Coalition against Domestic and Sexual Violence, Montana Women Vote and the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.

No one spoke in opposition of the proposed legislation.

Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, asked Webber if the atrocities she mentioned are still happening at boarding schools in Montana today. Webber answered that while some of the boarding schools still exist, they do not still inflict abuse on children. Regier asked Webber if she would consider adding a line that the atrocities happened in the past, and Webber said she thought that was “a friendly amendment.”

The committee did not take immediate executive action on the resolution.