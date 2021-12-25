'I could do big things': Polson High senior receives full ride to Northwestern

A Polson High School senior will be headed to Evanston, Illinois next fall to further her education after recently receiving a full-ride scholarship to attend Northwestern University.

Brookelyn Slonaker received the scholarship through QuestBridge National College Match, a national nonprofit that connects low-income and prospective first-generation college students with its 45 prestigious partner universities including Brown, Stanford and Yale.

“Sometimes you hear about full-ride scholarships, or you see people go to college debt-free, but you’re like, that’s never going to happen to me, how can I put myself in that position,” Slonaker said. “But this is real, this happens, and is happening all around the country.”

Slonaker was one of 16,500 high school students to apply for the Match Scholarship, which was whittled down to 6,312 finalists. In the end, just over 1,650 were recognized as Match Scholarship recipients, the highest number to date for QuestBridge. There were winners from 49 states, as well as the territories of American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.

Slonaker is in contention for valedictorian of her class and has a 4.0 GPA.

“I saw QuestBridge and I looked through it and I knew that I wanted to do it," she said. "I knew that I could do good things and I could do big things and that I could leave Montana if I wanted to and I thought maybe this way I wouldn’t be in crippling debt. So to me that mixture of just knowing that learning is what I wanted to do, the support from my parents and just all of my previous experience with hard work I felt like I could do it and it was manageable.”

She toured several campuses with her mother, including the University of Chicago and the University of Virginia, after making it through the first few rounds of the application process. But when she stepped foot onto Northwestern’s campus with her mother, it was love at first sight for both of them.

“We both just looked at each other when we got back in the car after the guided tour that we went on and we’re like ‘this is the one, this is the one, I’ve got to go here,’” Slonaker said. “So we got back and I started on my application (to the school) and I did not look back.”

Slonaker considers Northwestern University her dream school and intends to pursue a degree in speech pathology.

One of seven children, Slonaker always knew she wanted to work with younger children. At first she considered being a teacher, but as she grew older that vision changed. In high school she developed a love for sciences, including biology and anatomy. One day, her mother suggested speech pathology because it can be applied in a variety of professional settings like schools, laboratories, hospitals or nursing homes.

Eventually, she began shadowing speech pathologists at a local elementary school for a semester and later connected with speech pathologists at a local hospital to pick their brains.

“Every step that I took to look into it, I just fell more in love with the idea of it,” Slonaker said.

Slonaker will be among the first in her family to attend college, but her parents preached the importance of education and instilled a strong work ethic in her from a young age.

“They’ve always told my siblings and I, ‘go to college, get your education, make things easy on yourselves,’” Slonaker said. “So ever since I was in second grade, which is when I started public school, I just knew that academics meant a lot — that having your own knowledge base was really important.”

“That’s stuck with me all the way through high school and I’ve been able to take opportunities that I knew would be the best for me, even if they seemed to be a lot of work,” she continued.

Her parents and siblings were among her biggest cheerleaders throughout the tedious application process with QuestBridge.

“On December 1, when I found out, it was at the start of my lunch period and I went outside and I opened the letter and I found out that I was accepted and I basically spent the next hour running around the school bawling my eyes out telling people.”

Slonaker's family stopped in their tracks and drove to the high school to surprise her with flowers and balloons.

Up until that point the idea of going to Northwestern seemed like a dream.

“All of a sudden it was like, it’s go time,” Slonaker said.

The Match Scholarship recipients, including Slonaker, have an average GPA of 3.93, and 92% of them are in the top 10% of their graduating class, according to QuestBridge. Financially, 95% of the recipients come from a household with an annual income of under $65,000.

“These achievements of our Match Scholarship Recipients are a culmination of their hard work and perseverance,” said Ana McCullough, co-founder and CEO of QuestBridge. “Thanks to the commitment of our college partners, these deserving students can tap into their full potential without worrying about the cost of a great education.”

Students interested in applying for the program can first start with its prep scholars program before moving into the QuestBridge Match. From there, students apply to the partner schools of their choice. If they are selected as finalists, they will be paired with a school and a full-ride scholarship. In all, the process takes nearly a year, with numerous essays, transcript submissions and letters of recommendation.

