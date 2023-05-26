Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When Ennis Vaile was a student at Browning High School, he admitted he didn’t put a lot of effort into his schoolwork.

“It wasn’t until a Native teacher told me that I could be just as talented as non-Natives that I reprioritized things,” he said. “I started getting 4.0s at UM. I just didn’t know what I was capable of until I challenged myself.”

Higher education isn’t always accessible for those living in tribal communities. Every reservation in Montana has a tribal college, which offer various two- and four-year degrees at low cost. But oftentimes, to earn a bachelor’s degree or doctorate, students must leave the reservation, moving away from their loved ones and close-knit community. It can be hard to find affordable housing in Montana's college towns, Bozeman and Missoula, and higher education also often comes with a higher price tag.

This year, there were 140 Indigenous students in UM graduate programs, either pursuing master’s or doctoral degrees. And Vaile is one of six Native American students who earned a Ph.D. from UM this spring. Together, the Ph.D. students earned doctorates in philosophy, anthropology and psychology. The students researched Native resilience, food sovereignty and culturally relevant education, and many said they hope to apply their work in tribal communities in Montana.

UM President Seth Bodnar said the school is “excited to see the impact they will undoubtedly have on their communities and broader society.”

Vaile, who is Blackfeet, earned a doctorate in clinical psychology and wrote his dissertation on resilience in American Indian and Alaska Native adults, specifically related to cardiovascular disease, arthritis and asthma. Vaile said while there were plenty of studies on health disparities among Natives, too often, “research wasn’t looking at strength and resilience.”

“We found that culture and worldview really served as a source of strength for older adults and helped counteract risk of depression,” he said.

Vaile said he made sure his research was based in an Indigenous — rather than a Western — worldview.

“Some Native communities see research as an extension of colonization,” he said, adding that researchers often come into tribal communities with their own agendas. “As a Native American researcher, we have to tread lightly, be ethical and maintain the community’s control over data. If we come in that way, it’s possible to rebuild trust.”

After graduation, Vaile moved to Illinois where he will do postdoctoral research in neuro-psychology. He is also a member of InPsych (Indians Into Psychology), a program associated with the Indian Health Service that aims to employ licensed Indigenous psychologists in reservation communities to fill health needs. As such, Vaile hopes to return to either the Blackfeet or Flathead reservations to provide care.

Vaile credited much of his success to his mentor, Gyda Swaney, a professor at UM and director of the InPsych program, who died in 2019.

“We sat down one day, and she said, ‘You’re Native American, you’re going through this rigorous training, and I want to let you know that non-Natives tend to be set on timelines, and as Natives, we don’t do that very well,’” he recalled. “She said, ‘You’ll have children, people will pass away, life will keep coming at you. If you can set those timelines aside and focus on the goal of being the best you can be, you’ll be successful.’”

For Joshua Brown, another Ph.D. student, life did keep coming at him, as Swaney had warned.

In his first year at UM, many people he knew died of either health complications or suicide.

“I couldn’t sit by anymore,” he said. “I believe a lot of (those deaths) were tied to diet and lifestyle and wellbeing, and I really wanted to address that.”

Brown, who is Salish, Aaniiih and Nakoda, earned his degree in cultural and applied anthropology. And his research focuses on food systems, dietary patterns and associated health outcomes within the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Specifically, he found that health patterns were negatively affected by colonization and structural violence.

“There’s been a misunderstanding about health trends that do a lot of victim blaming,” he said. “That especially happens within tribal communities. It’s all about individual choice. But as I explored literature, the more I understood that it’s the systems people are within that impact their diet. We do have agency, but we are also heavily influenced by these structures."

Brown serves on the CSKT food sovereignty task force and hopes his work will help the group increase production and enhance access to traditional, local and healthy foods.

“I’m applying (my knowledge) now,” he said. “And I’m invested in this endeavor.”

Ramey Growing Thunder, director of the Fort Peck Language and Culture Department, also hopes her work will benefit her community in eastern Montana.

“I’m relieved, I’m excited, I’m anxious,” she said. “I started this program in 2020 with a full-time job and as a full-time mother and wife. And I did it. It’s been worth it.”

Growing Thunder earned a Ph.D. in doctoral philosophy in interdisciplinary studies, and her research focused on developing a Dakota model for pedagogy and a K-12 curriculum.

“I tried to address the longstanding public education problem, which is not appropriately implementing cultural teachings,” she said, adding that her method focused on narrative storytelling, language and was situated within the homelands of the Fort Peck Tribes.

Growing Thunder, who herself graduated from Fort Peck Community College, said she did much of her work remotely at the tribal college.

“I did that because I wanted to send a message that this college is capable of putting out a Ph.D.,” she said.

Her research showed that implementing cultural, place-based learning helped students embrace their ancestral ways. Cultural knowledge, she said, promotes critical thinking, advances leadership skills and helps students gain a sense of identity within their tribal communities.

She hopes to apply her research within the tribes’ language and culture department to improve the efficacy of their programs, and she plans to bring her research to schools in the area.

Other Native Ph.D. recipients include Matthew Croxton, Doctor of Philosophy, Ren Freeman, Doctor of Philosophy and Martin Lopez, Doctor of Philosophy and Anthropology.

If you are interested in learning more about Ramey Growing Thunder’s work on culturally sensitive curricula, contact her at rgrowingthunder@gmail.com.