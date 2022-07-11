‘I just love this day’: Thousands gather in Browning for North American Indian Days celebration

BROWNING — Spectators lined the streets in Browning on Saturday to watch the parade that kicks off the Blackfeet Nation’s North American Indian Days celebration.

People drove by sitting on the hoods of decorated cars and others rode horses. Participants threw candy, water bottles, frozen ice pops and toys to those standing in the crowd as they cheered.

Racee White, 3, ran into the street whenever someone threw candy. Sometimes she would crouch just feet away from the horses' hooves to rescue a Dum Dum lollipop. She was determined to collect as many lollipops as possible.

“I love the horsies!” she exclaimed as some rode by.

Thousands gathered in Browning last weekend for the Blackfeet Nation’s annual North American Indian Days, a celebration of culture, history and community. The three-day event featured carnival rides, powwows, a parade and rodeo. Food trucks sold Indian tacos, fry bread and lemonade, and Native vendors sold blankets, jewelry, ribbon skirts and other items. People pitched tents and teepees to camp out near the festivities.

Shiine Wilson, 12, said the celebration “makes Browning a landmark” destination.

“Oh, I just love this day,” he said.

Wilson moved from Polson to Great Falls recently and said he loves hanging out with his cousins at the event.

Lorelie Couture and her son, Darius, leaned against a fence, watching riders race in Indian relay. In the event, people ride bareback on horses around a track. After one lap, the rider jumps off their horse and onto another. The crowd cheers at every transition. Riders make three laps around the track in total, switching to a new horse at the start of each.

“I like how the horses run,” Darius said.

Lorelie said this was the second time she’s brought Darius to the event.

“We live in Polson, and my son is Blackfeet,” she said. “So I bring him here to show him the other side of his culture. This is part of who we are and where we’re from.”

Gabi Scheeley, 25, is a seasonal worker in Glacier National Park. She is non-Native and attended the celebration for the first time this year with a colleague.

“We love adventuring in this area, and we’re making a bigger effort to learn about the people and culture here,” she said. “We’ve become comfortable knowing the community welcomes us.”

Jim McNeely, the tribe’s public information officer, said the weekend’s events are fully paid for by the tribe. He estimated the entire operation cost about $200,000. McNeely said the event attracts many visitors to Browning and pumps tourism dollars into the tribal economy. Many local business owners said North American Indian Days marks their busiest day of the year. They said the money they earn during Indian Days is essential, as it helps keep them afloat during winter months when tourism dramatically decreases.

In 2020, the Blackfeet Nation canceled North American Indian Days due to COVID-19. Last year, the tribe had a small-scale celebration to limit the spread of the virus. This year, North American Indian Days was called a Celebration of Recovery to honor the community’s victims of COVID-19.

A consequence of long-term disinvestment and harmful federal policies, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among Native Americans in Montana in 2020. As of June 13, the Blackfeet Nation reported 67 total COVID-related deaths among community members.

Attendees this year felt the loss of Blackfeet Chief Earl Old Person, a venerated tribal elder and spokesperson, who died in October. Old Person was especially missed during the powwow events, which he used to emcee.

“Earl loved Indian Days," McNeely said. "It was the jewel in his crown. But, he always said we have to continue. He told us to continue, and that’s what we’re doing.”