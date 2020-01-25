Growing up in a sports-oriented family in Great Falls and playing volleyball, soccer, softball and basketball prepared Missoula attorney Natasha Prinzing Jones well for her career.
“I certainly have that competitive spirit,” she said. “That’s a compelling part of the job and a big part of my personality. I like to win.”
In fact, she can count on one finger the number of cases she’s tried that ended up being a loss for the client.
“The judge was complimentary of our representation in that case, and as lawyers you don’t create the facts, you have to deal with the facts you’re given,” she said. “You do the best you can, and sometimes you can lose. I don’t like it but it happens.”
After two decades practicing law in Missoula, Prinzing Jones has established herself as a high-powered litigator with a number of splashy wins, including working for the City of Missoula in its successful bid to take over the municipal water system from a multi-billion dollar private equity corporation with a vast legal team.
“That was a huge effort, obviously,” she recalled. “It was hugely important in this community, and we were glad it was successful.”
Prinzing Jones knew she wanted to be a lawyer during her days at Charles M. Russell High School in Great Falls.
“I had a class where we debated gun control, and the assignment was to construct an argument for or against, and you didn’t know which side you were defending,” she said. “So you had to be ready for either side. I knew at that moment I wanted to be a lawyer. That was all she wrote.”
Prinzing Jones got a degree in political science from the University of Montana before going to law school. She started working for Boone Karlberg in 1998 and is now a partner shareholder in the downtown Missoula-based law firm, one of the largest law firms based in Montana.
Prinzing Jones also sits on the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board of commissioners. That body has the power to deny or approve Tax Increment Financing and other funding that goes into Missoula’s six Urban Renewal Districts, so she has a say in how tens of millions of dollars' worth of taxpayer money is used.
She realized that a role on the MRA board would fit her expertise in the business community, because for Boone Karlberg she practices mostly civil litigation, representing cities and towns across Montana and defending them against claims. Her husband is a banker at First Interstate Bank, and she felt tied in to the business community here.
Tax Increment Financing, based on the concept that the money will be paid back by the increase in property taxes generated by TIF projects, has been a controversial subject in Missoula, but Prinzing Jones believes it is a positive tool for “intentional” development.
“My observation is that many of the individuals who voice either concerns or opposition of TIF funding misunderstand its role and application,” she said. “Many individuals who are critics, I’ve never seen at a single (MRA board) meeting. Big picture, I think folks just don’t understand what’s going on. Their objections to the agency and the concept of TIF would benefit from a deeper review of what’s actually happening at those meetings.”
The more she’s learned on the board, the more she’s convinced the program has created positive change that benefits the entire community.
“I’ve been around long enough to know there’s some people you’ll never convince of anything,” she said. “Our job is to do the best we can and make sure these projects have a valuable benefit to the community and that they benefit every citizen of this community. I wouldn’t vote for anything that I don’t believe in.”
She noted that all projects presented to the board go through a thorough vetting process by the MRA staff, who she says are highly educated and weed out bad plans.
“What the MRA and Tax Increment Financing provides is the opportunity for the community to be at the table to have our culture and our values honored as we try to redevelop areas of blight in our community,” she said. “It gives us a voice at the table. Those funds are used to improve sidewalks, streets, trails and parks in ways that could otherwise not be available.”
The program allows Missoula to request the preservation of history, she noted, along with allowing the city to demand that redevelopment and deconstruction of buildings occurs in a manner that values the re-use and recycling of materials.
“And we see, what’s been proven in Missoula is there’s a domino effect,” she said. “Once an area starts to redevelop it can spread in a positive way.”
Prinzing Jones said in her industry, she finds herself “surrounded mostly by men” but that doesn’t mean there aren’t many highly successful female lawyers in Montana.
“Now 20 years into the practice of law, I’d say that there’s a lot of work to be done to truly create gender parity,” she said. “There are many reasons for that. But I have some extremely accomplished female peers who try cases as litigators or become judges. There’s a good group of women that are in the industry.”
She has two sons at Sentinel High School, and she calls herself a “hockey, football and baseball mom” now. When they were younger, she said she had to scale back her career until they were in preschool and she relied for help on her husband, calling him an “extremely active parent.”
“I love my job,” she said. “It’s very rewarding, challenging work. It’s something I enjoy. I’ve been able to balance that with being a mom mostly because I have law partners and a law firm that’s extremely supportive and a supportive husband.”
Mayor John Engen appointed Prinzing Jones to the MRA board.
“She is extraordinarily bright, and is also extraordinarily interested in the future of our community,” Engen said. “She’s a shareholder in an office that was one of the first redevelopment projects in Missoula."
Prinzing Jones said she's looking forward to continuing her work with the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and making sure the city’s residents get their voices heard as economic development continues to boom.
“I’m a business owner. I own this building in partnership with some other lawyers, and I own a home here,” she explained. “I love Missoula. I’ve been here since 1994, and I think it’s a wonderful place to live and I was always interested in participating and making Missoula the great place that it is.”
