A new committee comprised of community members representing minority voices met for the first time on Wednesday with Missoula City Council members to discuss how Missoula can improve in the areas of public safety and social justice.
The committee, which is comprised of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) community members and leaders and chaired by Councilor Mirtha Becerra, discussed at the virtual meeting the need for better representation of minority voices in local government.
"It's listening, it's demonstrating that you've heard people, and then it's taking action that honors that input," said City Council President Bryan von Lossberg, who announced the creation of the ad hoc listening committee last week.
The committee also announced a research project it is launching that will collect information and narratives across the community to identify the needs and issues of BIPOC residents, as well as to get a better understanding of the current state of public safety and systemic racism in Missoula.
The research project is called LEARN Missoula, which stands for listening, engagement, action, reflection, network.
"Project LEARN Missoula exists to create a channel that translates Missoula’s BIPOC communities and voices and experiences to power," said Jamar Galbreath, a committee member and the associate director of program innovation at EmpowerMT.
Laurelle Warner, a program coordinator and campus director for the Missoula campus of Walla Walla University, said the research will use qualitative methodology, which will leverage the voices of participants who have expertise in their experience.
"It offers the opportunity for us to understand collective experiences and at the same time, integrating unique individual voices and experiences," Warner said.
Warner said using qualitative methodology will help researchers listen to people's subjective experiences and will create "a context where we can come in and say, ‘I want to understand who you are, I want to understand your experiences,' and then allow them the freedom to choose their expressions, their words; allow them to choose the structure and the narrative, and the descriptions that they will bring to help us to understand in a deeper, more clear way.'"
After conducting the research project over the next 12 weeks, the new committee and researchers will create a citywide plan for a wide and broad dissemination of the findings, which include a marketing plan to bolster community support, Galbreath said.
The committee will recommend changes to the council that aim to build a more equitable Missoula.
Several committee members presented one immediate recommendation on Wednesday that the City Council and Missoula County Board of Commissioners, who were also present at the virtual meeting, add a position focusing specifically on the BIPOC community to help convey the stories and experiences the team collects.
"I think that if we are going to truly begin to dismantle systematic racism, we need to understand that that comes as a direct byproduct of centering whiteness," Warner said. "And I think that's something as a City Council, you're going to need to grapple with: How do we get to a place where, in our city, we have a sense of equity across the board and that one particular group isn't centered or isn't put in a superior and a higher position than all the others."
Councilor Julie Merritt expressed concern that there is a divide preventing Native American voices from being heard and asked how the City can better connect to the Native American community.
Wilena Old Person, a committee member and program coordinator at the University of Montana's College of Health and Health Professions and Biomedical Sciences, said even asking the question is a step in the right direction.
"Our stories are different and unique, as are yours, as are any of the BIPOC community," Old Person said. "And I think being relatable is important because that's how we make change."
Although the meeting was focused on getting a range of public comment from members of the BIPOC community, there was not any public comment from non-committee members with the exception of Henry Reich, who asked why there was not more public notice about the listening session.
"This meeting wasn't announced with very much lead time, which I think you're seeing right now as indicated by the lack of people who have been able to come," Reich said.
Von Lossberg said the council did announce the meeting on Monday, although it was not listed on the City's website. Von Lossberg said the council moved to have UM help host the virtual meeting and said the council will strive to do better in future listening sessions, and that a recording would be available online.
Warner said the team will begin outreach to BIPOC individuals within their own networks and asking friends and colleagues to engage, and connecting with formal and informal leaders of various BIPOC groups. In addition to that, researchers will ask participants at the end of interviews to talk about what the experience of being involved in the initiative meant to them, and if they know additional people who would be interested in participating.
The ad hoc committee is still figuring out funding for their future work, which von Lossberg said will be "a critical consideration in our budget process," which the City will begin in July.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.