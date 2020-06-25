'I want to understand who you are'

"I think that if we are going to truly begin to dismantle systematic racism, we need to understand that that comes as a direct byproduct of centering whiteness," Warner said. "And I think that's something as a City Council, you're going to need to grapple with: How do we get to a place where, in our city, we have a sense of equity across the board and that one particular group isn't centered or isn't put in a superior and a higher position than all the others."

Councilor Julie Merritt expressed concern that there is a divide preventing Native American voices from being heard and asked how the City can better connect to the Native American community.

Wilena Old Person, a committee member and program coordinator at the University of Montana's College of Health and Health Professions and Biomedical Sciences, said even asking the question is a step in the right direction.

"Our stories are different and unique, as are yours, as are any of the BIPOC community," Old Person said. "And I think being relatable is important because that's how we make change."