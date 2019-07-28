Nancy Heyer still has the book that inspired her to become a nurse.
It’s an old but well-kept children’s book called “Nurse Nancy” that Heyer keeps in her Grant Creek home. Reading it, she said, piqued her interest in the world of nursing. “You can spend the time with patients when the doctor is involved with fixing things,” Heyer said. “I wanted to be with patients doing things for them.”
Fifty years have passed since Heyer gained the credentials to do that, at the now-shuttered St. Patrick School of Nursing in Missoula. On Saturday, some of the Class of 1969's alums got together to celebrate.
“We are not handmaidens to doctors,” Heyer explained. “There is not a person in this world who has not had their life touched by a nurse." She and her classmates have tended to patients at every stage of life, from birth to hospice care; served in the military; and earned master’s degrees and doctorates. It all started at St. Patrick School of Nursing.
“We did so many things” there, Heyer remembered. Providence St. Patrick Hospital was founded by Catholic nuns, and that tradition ran strong in the School of Nursing. Classes started at 7 a.m. each day; students got two weeks of vacation for each of the program’s three years. Religious designations were “Catholic” and “non-Catholic,” and they were taught to baptize newborn babies if it looked like one wouldn’t make it.
No detail was too small. They learned how to square off a bed’s corners when making it, and how to tuck a pillow just the right way. Not all of the program was in Missoula. The students spent three months on a psychiatric rotation at the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, living in quarters next to the syphilis patients’ ward. “We heard them screaming at night,” remembered Joey Bruce, another 1969 graduate.
As challenging as the program was, it was a powerful bonding experience. “We were sisters” by the end of it, Heyer said. The experience served them well, as they received their nurses’ caps and prepared to treat the patients of a nation plagued by the war in Vietnam and major societal change at home. “1969 was a cataclysmic year,” Bruce mused, “and maybe that’s where we got some of our energy.”
Within a few years, she was working at a children’s hospital in Oakland, helping treat some of the South Vietnamese orphans who were evacuated at the end of the war by Operation Babylift. They were quarantined upon arrival; “it gives me chills to think about it,” Bruce said. Heyer, meanwhile, served at a U.S. Army hospital in West Germany, where her husband was stationed. As the dependent of an American service member, she carried an “exit card” to be used as an evacuation pass if the Cold War turned hot.
The Class of 1969’s careers haven’t just spanned a tumultuous period in history. They’ve also seen major changes in medicine. MRIs and CT scans have replaced the exploratory surgeries Heyer and Bruce once assisted. The premature babies they were taught to baptize now have a much better shot at survival, thanks to improved neonatal care.
And the profession of nursing has evolved as well. The two biggest changes? “Pay, respect,” Heyer said. Her first salary as a registered nurse was $4.44 an hour, with no retirement benefits.
Now, Heyer’s comfortably retired. And when her classmates came over to celebrate and reflect, she pointed out that hundreds of years of experience were gathered there. Aspiring nurses, she said, have to be willing to gain new skills throughout their careers.
“Continue learning, never give up, and be kind to one another,” she advised.
Also “look at the patient, not the machine.”