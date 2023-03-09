More U.S. citizens walked out of Judge Donald Molloy's federal courtroom in Missoula than walked into it on Thursday.

Across two separate hour-long ceremonies held in the Russell Smith Courthouse downtown, dozens of people became naturalized citizens of the United States of America. They were conferred the right to vote, among others enshrined in the Constitution, and they swore an oath to that foundational American text. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines, in letters read aloud by staffers, and Molloy, in spoken remarks, impressed upon their new fellow Americans the gravity of citizenship – not just the rights enjoyed, but also the responsibilities.

In a packed courtroom during the afternoon ceremony, 18 people from 14 nations stood, raised their right hands and repeated aloud the Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America. In public seating benches just beyond the courtroom well, friends and family held cell phones aloft and recorded the moment their loved ones completed the yearslong journey to citizenship. Some made video calls to people who couldn't attend in person. Parents shushed restless children.

"I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God."

Just like that, 18 people became U.S. citizens. Then, the entire courtroom stood, applauded and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

Earlier that day, 24 others had become citizens in the same type of ceremony. The total 42 new citizens came from Albania, Argentina, Australia, Burma, Canada, Eritrea, France, Germany, Honduras, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Serbia, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Uganda and Ukraine. Thursday's ceremonies were two of 21 total scheduled in Montana in 2023. About 300 people in Montana become U.S. citizens annually.

Gabriela Garcia, 42, was one of them. She moved to the U.S. from Guadalajara, Mexico, 18 years ago and lives in Missoula. She has a son and daughter in the U.S. Air Force: He's a newly minted staff sergeant; she treats cancer patients at the VA. Meanwhile, Garcia runs a nonprofit animal rescue; every three months she criss-crosses the U.S., Mexico and Canada by car to save pets. She said she's tried for 18 years to give back to the U.S. all the things the country has given her. After Thursday's ceremony, she was overcome with emotion. She clasped a photo of herself standing between her uniformed children.

"I feel, oh my God, I'm speechless," she said. "It's been almost 18 years to get this together. I've worked hard and I've tried to give this country what it's given me. I will never pay it off – the comfortability, the freedom."

Freedom and responsibility

"An oath isn't a hollow obligation – an oath is a promise," Molloy said, noting that he's performed naturalization ceremonies for 27 years. The Oath of Allegiance, he noted, has morphed somewhat since it was first introduced in 1790, one year after the Constitution was implemented. "The common theme of the oath in each of its iterations is the obligation to the Constitution and to each other."

But, he worried, a "culture of fear and greed" in American society could unravel the civic fabric of the nation. The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald J. Trump was just one pulled thread in a broader unravelling, he argued. He also fretted further that the internet has exacerbated civic dysfunction by rapidly spreading misinformation and sowing division.

"The society will not function and cannot be governed if we do not agree to disagree with the views of others," he cautioned, later arguing that violence is not a remedy for disagreement or dissatisfaction. "Only chaos ensues when violence is deemed to be an individual right."

Tester, in a letter to the new citizens, said, "I know the road here was long and hard, but I can promise you it's worth it." The senator, a generational Montanan farmer, noted that his own grandparents were immigrants to the U.S. "Welcome to your new life as a citizen of the greatest state in the greatest nation on earth." Daines wrote, "I encourage you to always be active, engaged and informed. Exercise your right to vote." He also welcomed the new citizens "to the joy, responsibility and freedom of American citizenship."

Molloy encouraged the new citizens to reach out to their elected officials: "When they say, stay in touch, they actually mean it." He also strenuously and repeatedly encouraged the new Americans to be engaged and informed citizens, echoing the senators' remarks.

"Who is the government? The answer needs to be, 'We the people,'" he said. "None of us should treat our citizenship as a spectator sport."

In some ways, the ceremony had the trappings of a standard civic function in the U.S.: American Legion Post 27 presented flags to open the ceremony. They also retired the flags at the end. St. Joseph's School seventh graders sang "America the Beautiful." Members of Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed the new citizens, and voter registration materials were available outside the courtroom for the newly eligible voters. American flags abounded – including the quintessential small flag handed to each person who took the Oath of Allegiance. Afterward, new citizens and their families posed for photos as groups and with Molloy. Then they slowly dispersed and filtered out of the courthouse.

An hour earlier, they walked in as Albanians, Pakistanis and Ukrainians, or maybe Canadians or Germans – foreigners, by law, despite living here. But when they stepped back out into the cold winter sun on North Pattee Street, they all set forth as Americans.