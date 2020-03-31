'I Will Survive': Missoula music teachers make video to inspire students

The video has garnered more than 2,500 views since the district's Fine Arts Department posted it on YouTube on Monday.

"It's a very creative and energetic staff," said John Combs, director of the district's Fine Arts Department. "We are supposed to live kind of outside of the box in fine arts, so it’s great to see such dynamic and energetic musicians putting their skills to use to make things a little better."

From watching the video, it would appear that the teachers are playing in unison. However, the final product is the result of Zschaechner's ingenuity, as well as some time he spent compiling individual tracks.

Zschaechner sent the music to teachers along with an MP3 file for them to use as a click track while they recorded their audio and video separately. He then used a music software program to stitch together the individual submissions.

Sam McKenzie, a band teacher at Meadow Hill Middle School, said students loved the video, which he posted it in the Google Classroom that he is using to deliver lessons online.

"The remote learning is definitely a challenge, especially through music and arts because it's so interactive," McKenzie said. "I can’t see what they’re doing or hear, so these porch concerts are a way to create music on your own."