'I Will Survive': Missoula music teachers make video to inspire students

As Missoula County Public Schools kicked off remote instruction this week in response to the coronavirus pandemic, music teachers from across the district assured students that they "will survive" in a video featuring the teachers' rendition of a popular tune.
The video, titled "I Will Survive (Distance Learning)," shows teachers playing their instruments from their homes and pulling out their best dance moves, in addition to a host of other things to make students smile such as sporting sunglasses and a cheese head hat, eating ice cream out of the container, bowing down to a guitar soloist, disinfecting instruments with Lysol wipes, and even using a tree branch as a music stand.
The video encourages students to keep practicing and hold their own "porch concerts" at 6 p.m. each night.
"Anybody who makes music would be invited and encouraged to participate," said Randy Zschaechner, the district's fifth-grade band director, who came up with the idea for the video.
"We’re obviously starting with our students, but it would be cool in a place like Missoula where so many people are musical and artistic, to have them all going out and participating. … It just brings back a little humanity."
The video has garnered more than 2,500 views since the district's Fine Arts Department posted it on YouTube on Monday.
"It's a very creative and energetic staff," said John Combs, director of the district's Fine Arts Department. "We are supposed to live kind of outside of the box in fine arts, so it’s great to see such dynamic and energetic musicians putting their skills to use to make things a little better."
From watching the video, it would appear that the teachers are playing in unison. However, the final product is the result of Zschaechner's ingenuity, as well as some time he spent compiling individual tracks.
Zschaechner sent the music to teachers along with an MP3 file for them to use as a click track while they recorded their audio and video separately. He then used a music software program to stitch together the individual submissions.
Sam McKenzie, a band teacher at Meadow Hill Middle School, said students loved the video, which he posted it in the Google Classroom that he is using to deliver lessons online.
"The remote learning is definitely a challenge, especially through music and arts because it's so interactive," McKenzie said. "I can’t see what they’re doing or hear, so these porch concerts are a way to create music on your own."
Teachers are having to rethink the ways they deliver lessons to students as they are required to continue instruction while public schools are closed. For music classes, teachers say that can be difficult.
"In music, it's tough because it's more of a social educational experience," Zschaechner said. "Even though it's one person making it, you generally make it as a group. We’re having to relearn and rethink how we’re approaching teaching that."
McKenzie said he is encouraging students to perform concerts for their family members and grandparents, whether in person or via FaceTime.
Polly Huppert teaches music at Hawthorne Elementary and Washington Middle School. She said the video provided positivity to teachers who are missing their students right now. Despite the challenges of teaching music online, Huppert said she thinks the process is rewarding and an "opportunity to learn new ways of doing things."
Jesse Dochnahl, Big Sky High School's band director, said he is hoping to keep students engaged by encouraging them to keep making music, whether that means playing their instrument, composing or using a digital audio station.
"I think it was a quick and immediate inspiration for both teachers and students and hopefully the broader community to see how we can expand and grow given the new challenges we're all facing," Dochnahl said.
Kira Lee, an orchestra teacher at Big Sky, Franklin and Hawthorne, said teachers in all areas are working really hard to keep students engaged. She said she is checking in with her students by video chat and email in addition to reaching out to students who need extra support.
"Everybody that I work with is really working hard to provide some sense of structure and normalcy in quotes for their students," she said.
Zschaechner said there is apprehension among teachers as they approach online learning, but he thinks the video helped alleviate some of that.
"The original intent was to give students the opportunity to see that you can still make music in isolation, but for us as teachers, it turned into a great opportunity to make music again," he said.
