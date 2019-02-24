FRENCHTOWN — Josh Deering and Andrew Gorris stood outside their ice fishing shelter on Sunday with smiles on their faces.
It wasn’t because it had been the most successful morning of fishing, and it certainly wasn’t the frigid wind and temperatures in the teens.
But for Deering, a Marine Corps veteran, and Gorris, who served in the Army, a cold beer and a small camp stove was just what they needed to make for a good day, especially given the company out on the ice: 13 other veterans who came to Frenchtown Pond as part of a group called XSports4Vets, which connects veterans through outdoor recreation activities.
“Vets, we are go-and-do-it people. Let’s get out there, let’s hike that ridge, let’s get on the river, let’s be outside and active,” Deering said.
Janna Sherrill started XSports4Vets in 2010 after her stepbrother killed himself after coming home from Iraq.
“She wanted to reach vets before it got to that point,” operations lead Anton Johnson said.
Johnson, an Army veteran who deployed to Afghanistan in 2004 as a combat engineer, studied social work at the University of Montana after leaving the service and now works for the Missoula Vet Center.
“These events are all about getting out, being active, and just giving these guys a chance to connect with each other,” he said. “The isolation, that’s what we’re really trying to fight.”
For all of their excursions, XSports4Vets provides gear rentals, lessons and guides for participants. Sunday’s ice fishing trip was part of a push by the group to have more winter events, as it has previously focused on warm weather activities like whitewater rafting, backpacking and mountain biking.
***
Gorris went on his first trip with XSports4Vets about a year after leaving the service. He and Deering met through their jobs at the Missoula Fire Sciences Laboratory and became friends due to their shared background in the military.
Last week Deering called Gorris about coming to Sunday’s event.
“He said, ‘You want to go fishing on Sunday?’ and I was like hell yeah,” Gorris said.
Deering said that feeling of being alone is real for veterans coming back from combat zones.
“You get out after being so close to people. You get out and you lose all of that. And when you come here, places like this, and you find it again, it’s like finding a family. Oh, right, this is where I belong,” he said.
Justin Stahl spent eight years in the Marine Corps and was deployed to Iraq twice. While he hadn’t had any luck catching fish on Sunday, he was happy to be out on the ice.
“I really think these types of events bring the veterans back together. We can be a bit reclusive, we tend to stay inside and shut away in our homes,” Stahl said.
Stahl, an artist, is also working on a piece that will be auctioned off at XSports4Vets’ annual fundraiser on March 30 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Individual tickets and full table reservations for the benefit dinner are available through the group’s website, xsports4vets.org.
Stahl’s latest project is a mask of a bison skull carved from birch wood.
“Last year my piece sold for something like $700. I’m hoping I can get more for the group this time,” he said.
Johnson said XSports4Vets has no paid staff and the events are put on entirely by volunteers, so all of the money the group brings in goes directly toward activities for veterans.