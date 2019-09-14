Would you like to see an indoor market space or a winter ice-skating rink at Caras Park? Perhaps more public artwork or just better bathrooms at other parks along the Clark Fork River corridor?
Residents of Missoula are being encouraged to share their visions for the future of Missoula’s north riverfront parks and trails at design workshops on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20.
The workshops are part of the Missoula Downtown Master Plan update process, which is a 10-year strategy for accommodating increased development and tourism in the core of the city.
The Downtown Master Plan is posted for public viewing, and the adoption process will commence the week of Sept. 16. The Downtown Missoula Partnership and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department are encouraging members of the public to participate in outreach and planning meetings. A planning firm called Dover, Kohl & Partners will be in town for open houses and public presentations.
The new plan includes a preliminary analysis of the downtown park system and makes general recommendations for future park development based on public input.
Downtown business owners and others want to involve the community in downtown park planning, said Missoula Downtown Association Board President and Five-on-Black restaurant owner Tom Snyder.
“Community and tourism use of our rivers has increased dramatically over the last 20 years,” Snyder said. “We need to create spaces that keep up with that demand now and into the future.”
The plans will consider expansion, improvements, amenities, green infrastructure and connectivity of the parks and trails in the downtown area along the river, including West Broadway Island Park, Downtown Lions Park, Caras Park, East Caras Park, Bess Reed Park, Kiwanis Park and Ron’s River Trail. Consultants also will provide cost projections and phasing for Caras, East Caras and Bess Reed Parks.
“The ribbon of parks along the Clark Fork, in the heart of Downtown, are an amazing opportunity to create a green space that drives year-round traffic,” Snyder continued. “Spaces that people can enjoy with their families, hang out, create, eat. (It’s) a dynamic, open parks system right in the middle of a thriving downtown. As we begin this planning process, we need full engagement from the people who use it to make sure we create something amazing along the entire North Riverside Park corridor.”
Missoula residents can attend either of the Park Design Workshops, slated for Thursday, Sept. 19, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Caras Park Pavilion, or Friday, Sept. 20, noon to 2 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine. Parks and Recreation will provide youth activities for children ages 3 and older.
“Master park plans provide the necessary foundation to apply for grants, raise funds, and engage community partners to implement our community’s shared vision for parks and trails,” said Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler. “Public participation is a critical part of the planning process. We’re interested in residents’ ideas for accommodating population growth, increased downtown tourism and increasing demands on the park and trail system."
She said the master park plans will ensure that future improvements to downtown parks and trails will reflect residents’ goals and values.
Gaukler noted that the Waterworks Hill trailhead gets 100,000 visitors every year, so she knows the downtown parks are heavily used and that rate is increasing as Missoula grows. But, she said, attendance at events has plateaued because they are simply at capacity. She said parks officials want to make the parks more year-round and add capacity.
One suggestion made by the planners is to add an ice-skating rink to Caras Park, an idea Gaukler said she's "always thought would be wonderful."
As usual, the devil is in the details, and the planning process is only a broad set of recommendations. The city and its residents still must find a way to pay for everything, but officials have noted in the past that much of the 2009 Downtown Master Plan was accomplished.
The contract with Dover, Kohl & Partners to develop the master park plans will cost $141,500. Park impact fees, which may be used to expand park capacity to accommodate community growth, will fund $75,000 of the cost. City Public Works and Utilities will contribute $10,000 to the effort, and the Downtown Business Improvement District and its partners will fund the remaining $56,500.
The meeting schedule for all Downtown Master Plan public events is posted at https://missoulasdowntownmasterplan.com/. The community is welcome to attend the public open houses and public presentations.
“The public outreach and engagement with this planning process has been incredible,” said Tim France, president of the Downtown Business Improvement District Board of Trustees. “Missoulians gave us their best ideas, and Dover, Kohl did a wonderful job of capturing those ideas and building out a new vision and strategy for the future of downtown Missoula. Once we get through the adoption process, we can go back to focusing on implementation of the new plan. Our leadership is excited about having some new ideas and projects to improve the vibrancy of our city center.”
For more information, contact the Downtown Missoula Partnership via phone (406-543-4238) or email (info@missouladowntown.com).