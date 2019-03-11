Ice curlers and twirlers probably will have more of a say on rink time in the future as the Glacier Ice Rink facility grows to better serve the needs of all ice sport participants.
A diverse group of users, which includes the Missoula Figure Skating Club, Missoula Curling Club, the Missoula Junior Bruins, and the Women’s Hockey Association of Missoula, recently wrote to the Missoula County Commission, saying that “for a new, sustainable, comprehensive ice facility to flourish in Missoula, a new entity must be created to guide overall planning and operation of the new facility.”
Currently, the nonprofit Glacier Ice Rink use is governed by the Missoula Area Youth Hockey Association (MAYHA) board, whose members are mainly focused on hockey programs.
“Our goal is to create a facility that is a public-private partnership … that allows different groups to grow their programs while creating a destination for all ice sports in the Northern Rockies,” the groups state in their letter.
The idea of a new governance structure grew out of a lengthy process led by MAYHA board, the groups note in the letter, which was signed by the four other ice sport groups, but not by a MAYHA board member. The board recently experienced significant turnover.
The indoor and outdoor rinks are located on the Missoula County Fairgrounds, with the facilities owned by the county but leased to the users. Competition for ice time is crowded, with the local schedules often being filled from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m.
In 2016, Glacier Ice Rink partnered with the county to complete a market study, which recommended expanding the facility to three rinks to better accommodate more users. The market study noted that the third sheet of ice blends the Youth Hockey Association, Curling Club, Adult Hockey, Figure Skating Club and expanded access for public skating together, which will accommodate about 97 percent of the capacity usage of prime-time ice during the course of a 28-week season.
The economies of scale by having that third rink at the fairgrounds were considered to be the most cost-effective alternative in terms of staff cost, operating supplies and utilities.
On Monday, the commissioners wrestled with creating a new board at this time, but instead decided to consider phasing one in as the third rink is constructed within the next few years. The MAYHA board would continue to focus on the current indoor and outdoor rinks, but when the third rink is built it will be more of a community-governed board to reflect user groups’ diversity.
Emily Brock, the fairgrounds director, said when a fourth ice sheet facility is constructed for indoor rink, the old, existing indoor rink will be eliminated. At that point, the MAYHA board would only govern the outdoor rink, and as that one is refurbished all three boards eventually would be part of the community-governed board.
“So moving forward, the new rinks would have to be for the benefit of the community, and the board would be reflective of the community,” Brock said.
Brock, along with Deputy County Attorney John Hart, will put together paperwork within the next few weeks to present to the commission and gather public comment. Those documents also will look at potential length of the leases for the rinks, which are also expected to include specific “sheets” — like bowling alleys — for curling.
“I suggest we bring it to you as a draft … let the user groups read the draft and provide comments,” Brock said. “We’ll have robust public comment and create a policy that is fair, transparent and operates with everybody’s input.”