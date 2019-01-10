St. Regis canceled school and drivers found icy conditions throughout western Montana Thursday morning as freezing rain moved into the region.
The National Weather Service in Missoula projected it would continue to fall until about 11 a.m., causing hazards on roadways.
The Montana Department of Transportation reported wet conditions on major roadways in the Missoula area and the Mission Valley, and warned of black ice in several locations: I-90 from Lookout Pass to Superior; U.S. 93 from Stevensville to Lolo; S203 from Florence to Stevensville; and S269 between U.S. 93 and S203.
A jackknifed semi blocked part of I-90 West near mile marker 30.8 early Thursday morning, according to the Department of Transportation’s Travel Info Map. Sgt. Sean Finley with the Montana Highway Patrol said there had not been an excessive number of crashes, and that no special restrictions were in place, but he advised drivers to slow down and exercise caution.
The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning for all of Mineral and parts of Sanders and Missoula counties, and a winter weather advisory for the adjacent region stretching from Lincoln County south to the Bitterroot, but had allowed those to expire by mid-morning Thursday.
In Missoula, the Weather Service expects temperatures to climb into the mid-30s with zero chance of precipitation Thursday afternoon. It projects a high of 30 Friday with zero chance of precipitation.