'If you've traveled, stay home:' Seeley Lake, Swan Valley brace for COVID

SEELEY LAKE — Dennis Mora came here “just to get away from the craziness.”
A normal weekday would find Mora teaching high school in Great Falls, but these are not normal times. With a COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the country, his school had transitioned to remote learning, and his wife, a nail technician, had lost work.
They have a second home in this Swan Valley hamlet, “so we thought we’d spend a few days up here relaxing,” he said Friday morning, as he looked for a new hot water heater element in Rovero’s, a store in the center of town.
The store manager, Kyle Marx, is dealing with the same toilet paper hoarders and scrub-down expectations that his counterparts in larger cities are facing. He said overall, the pandemic has dragged on an already-slow time of year for Seeley Lake business. “We’re probably down more than 20 percent,” he said. “I’m worried if things get don’t get back to normal in the summertime. That’s when we put money in the bank.”
Seeley Lake and the Swan Valley, like larger communities, are reducing business as required by the COVID-19 pandemic, and bracing for the virus to hit close to home. But in the meantime, stores here are seeing an uptick in customers like Mora: second-home owners seeking isolation.
“It seems like (we’re) getting the summer people a lot earlier than usual,” Marx said. He suspects paint sales are up because returning snowbirds want to complete some home-improvement projects. Some of them are also heading across the road to Kurt’s Polaris, in search of a high-horsepower ride into the great outdoors.
“We’ve had some sales in the last week that were just due to trying to keep the kids occupied,” said Jeff McLean, the manager of this off-road vehicle dealership. Business here, he said, has been “slow but fairly steady ... some people who don’t live here full-time (are) coming to hide out in their cabins.”
“Places are getting plowed out ... some faces we haven’t seen all winter are starting to show up.” And once you get here, virus or no virus, “it’s better to be outside.”
But the rules and expectations of social distancing still apply, and Gov. Steve Bullock issued a shelter-in-place order that took effect Saturday morning. “If you've traveled, stay home,” said Randy Williams, Fire Chief for Swan Valley Emergency Services. “Self-quarantine. Keep us all safe.”
Swan Valley Emergency Services’ 23 personnel answer fire and EMS calls throughout a 33-mile stretch of the Swan Valley north of Seeley Lake. The all-volunteer crew members deal with a swell in population each summer, and the year-round residents live with risks like wildfires and blizzards.
“We have a good population,” said Medical Chief Dan Maloughney. “The problem we're having is those people also like to get out of their house and go socialize and talk to people, and I think that's probably going to be a big problem that we may come down with.”
Demographics are another risk. The Centers for Disease Control warn that adults 65 and older infected with the virus are at higher risk for severe illness. Williams said that of the department’s 23 first-responders, “we may have five that are under 55 ... We got a great deal of them 70 and plus, so yeah, it can be a challenge.”
“Our first goal is the protection of our people, our responders and their families,” Maloughney said. “So if someone calls Randy or I or John (Tapp, the agency’s president) and says, ‘Hey, I don’t want to go on this call,’ we're not going to argue with them.”
For now, though, they’re confident in their preparations. “I don't want to say we're in front of the curve. We're not, but we're right up there, I think, in a good way,” said Maloughney.
Their personal protective equipment orders are coming in, and personnel have been assigned to research the latest developments and recommendations. Should a virus patient need transport to Kalispell or Missoula, their agency’s sole ambulance will carry them partway, then hand them off to other first responders so that it can answer other calls in the valley.
And, Maloughney said, “we’ve done quite a little (bit of) community notification.” With many of the valley’s older residents off-line, “we have posters that tell what symptoms to look for, and if they have symptoms what procedures they should take.” Business owners, he said, had helped put them up in key locations.
Residents addressing the pandemic’s secondary effects have also needed to reach across the digital divide.
Erik Iverson, pastor of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, has spent the past few days setting up Seeley Swan Helps, a group of seven local pastors and 12 volunteers. “The difficulty we have, we realized right off the bat, is a good percentage of folks don’t have computers,” he said. “Word-of-mouth is extremely important.”
To get the word out and coordinate their efforts, he and the other pastors have distributed aid-application forms, and set up a dedicated phone line. As of Friday, Iverson said, they had received two requests, one for a medication pick-up and one for financial assistance. He’s also busy adapting his ministry to the demands of self-isolation, preparing CD recordings of Bible studies — and taking the entire, unprecedented challenge one step at a time.
“We’re hopefully going to learn what works and what doesn’t,” he said.
