'If you've traveled, stay home:' Seeley Lake, Swan Valley brace for COVID

“We have a good population,” said Medical Chief Dan Maloughney. “The problem we're having is those people also like to get out of their house and go socialize and talk to people, and I think that's probably going to be a big problem that we may come down with.”

Demographics are another risk. The Centers for Disease Control warn that adults 65 and older infected with the virus are at higher risk for severe illness. Williams said that of the department’s 23 first-responders, “we may have five that are under 55 ... We got a great deal of them 70 and plus, so yeah, it can be a challenge.”

“Our first goal is the protection of our people, our responders and their families,” Maloughney said. “So if someone calls Randy or I or John (Tapp, the agency’s president) and says, ‘Hey, I don’t want to go on this call,’ we're not going to argue with them.”

For now, though, they’re confident in their preparations. “I don't want to say we're in front of the curve. We're not, but we're right up there, I think, in a good way,” said Maloughney.