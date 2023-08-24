Illegal trash dumping is a pervasive problem on public lands in western Montana, including in the woods right around Missoula.

Hazardous materials, tires, trashed camper trailers, refrigerators and wrecked cars are often piled in discreet or not-so-discreet spots and spoil the natural beauty while polluting the environment.

That's why the Lolo National Forest, Missoula County, Republic Services waste disposal and a nonprofit called Woods Not Waste have teamed up to clean up a few problem locations in the Deep Creek area west of Missoula.

The Deep Creek area on Southside Road next to the Clark Fork River is a popular area for recreationists, but over the decades people have been leaving a lot more behind than they take out.

Luke Jovin and Gennadiy Lemeza co-founded the nonprofit Woods Not Waste a few years ago after getting fed up with always seeing trash piles in the forests where they hang out. In 2020, they collected 17,000 pounds of trash from natural areas and got it to the landfill. Rotten mattresses, stoves, thousands of bottles and cans and discarded appliances have all been removed.

At first, their goal was to go around town and pick up things that people in the community couldn't afford to take to the dump.

"We actually started Woods Not Waste to address the initial problem because we figured that if people are dumping, you know, it's probably because they can't afford to take it to the landfill in the first place," Jovin explained. "So our initial idea for the nonprofit was to be able to find and help people take their stuff to the landfill, which we still do and has been beneficial to people."

But next, they turned their sights to the unsightly piles of trash in the forests.

"I mean, we all own these woods right?" Jovin said. "This is everybody's land and we all need to pitch in to fix it. I think education is a big part of it. I think people understanding that they have options and understanding that they can reach out for help when they need to, there's always somebody to reach out to."

They're looking for volunteers to help with the final stages of cleanup in the Deep Creek area on Saturday, Aug. 26.

They'll be meeting at 9 a.m. at the pulloff at the base of Deep Creek/Southside Road (Forest Road #39) on Saturday, and anyone who wants to join can call or text Jovin at 406-396-8664 or email woodsnotwaste@gmail.com.

"We can use as much help as we can get and greatly appreciate everyone who is coming together to make this happen," Jovin said. "We will be providing gloves, garbage bags and water, so all you need to bring is yourself."

Recently, Jovin pointed out that the Missoula County Department of Public Works, along with the Missoula City-County Public Health Department and the Missoula and Ninemile ranger districts of the Lolo National Forest have gone out to clean up some of the larger piles in the area. Republic Services, the waste disposal company that owns the landfill in Missoula, will allow the trash to get dumped for free.

Heavy equipment has been used to clean up a lot of the mess so far, but volunteers on Saturday are still going to have their work cut out for them with the smaller garbage.

A call to Ninemile Ranger District ranger Christopher Gauger was not returned as of press time.

Illegal dumping is a problem not unique to Missoula County. Mineral County commissioner Duane Simons said that people who don't want to pay rates for garbage pickup or landfill drop-off sometimes dump their trash in the woods as well.

He said Mineral County has been working with Republic Services to see if they can get lower rates for county residents.

"I hope we can negotiate a lower rate for the county and all of our citizens," Simon said in an email to the Missoulian. "It seems everyone's rates are different and folks are mad, or if they aren’t mad they are dumping in the woods, so we sent a letter asking for an audit of our rates."