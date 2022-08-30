'I'm ready for school': Missoula-area schools launch into new year

As incoming kindergartners and their families approached Chief Charlo Elementary School to launch their educations, it was difficult to tell who was more anxious — the parents or the students.

Some of the kids kept close to their adult. One girl tugged her mom’s arm as she marched to the front door.

“I’m ready for school,” exclaimed Birdie Welty, skipping ahead of her parents, Arland and Chantel Welty.

The Missoula County Public Schools year started on Tuesday for those entering kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade. All students will be in class on Wednesday. Classes also began for students at Seeley-Swan High School this week.

Families lined up near the entrance to Chief Charlo to snap photos in between the colorful poles that line the school's entryway. Some parents held back tears as their children posed with smiles plastered across their faces.

“It feels like I’m getting older,” said Jade Vollhart as he approached the school with his son Blake, an incoming kindergartner. “He’s pretty excited, he loved preschool and I have a good feeling that this year will be good, too.”

This year, kindergartners with the district eased into their new school settings. On Tuesday, students visited their classroom for a few hours with their parents before attending for a half-day on Wednesday by themselves.

The students of the class of 2036 brought boxes of tissues and other classroom supplies. Many of their backpacks seemed larger than the kindergartners themselves.

“I’m strong,” said Tinsleigh Snyder, an incoming kindergartner, as she approached the front door with her backpack and supplies in hand.

“I’m a little nervous, but I also teach,” said Tinsleigh’s mom, Jessica Snyder. “I’m mostly excited for her.”

Tinsleigh said she was looking forward to playing on the playground and seeing her friends.

Cory Gaub, the new principal at Chief Charlo, has worked in education for 22 years, serving as an elementary principal and assistant principal for the last eight years. He recently moved back to Missoula from Oregon.

“I am very much looking forward to the fact that our buildings are open as the pandemic’s waning and that we’re able to come back together and do all of the memory-making things that are so important in the school,” he said.

This isn’t his first time at Chief Charlo. His mother was a teacher in the first staff cohort when the school opened in 1995.

“I helped her move boxes into it, helped her move boxes out of it and then this summer I moved in my own boxes,” Gaub said. “It’s kind of a full-circle moment.”

A new principal isn’t the only change that students can expect at Chief Charlo this year. Over the summer, crews installed new playground equipment to replace the old slides and swings that dated back to the opening of the school.

For the last several years the Chief Charlo Parent Teacher Organization and students fundraised for the new equipment through efforts like the school’s fun run and other events. Stockman Bank also donated money for the new playground.

“The playground truly was a community-wide effort,” said Heather Bomb, the president of the Chief Charlo PTO.

Returning to normal

For the first time since the onset of the COVID pandemic, classes at MCPS are looking a bit more like normal. To start the year, the district is not requiring the use of face coverings indoors. Other prevention strategies remain in place.

“While we are fortunately in a very different place this fall than we have been for the last 2½ years with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, MCPS remains committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff while supporting a ‘return to normal’ and maintaining in-person learning,” MCPS officials wrote in an email to their community prior to the start of school.

The district continues to offer on-site COVID testing as well as home test kits as supplies allow. Additionally, students exhibiting symptoms of any illness are asked to stay home. Those who test positive for COVID should isolate themselves at home for at least five days.

A consent form signed by a student’s parent or guardian is required in order to utilize the school district’s virus testing materials. Testing is done at 915 South Ave. W. for staff and students Monday through Friday with the exception of holidays and breaks. For more information email covidtesting@mcpsmt.org or call 406-240-4721.

Free meals for all students during the school day have also come and gone, after a program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture expired in June. When students return to school at MCPS this year their meals will be 25 cents more expensive than they previously were.

For students in kindergarten through fifth grade, breakfast will cost $2 and lunch $3. Students between grades 6 and 12 will pay $2.25 for breakfast and $3.25 for lunch.

Schools all around the Missoula Valley are back in session this week. Students at Lolo School District returned to class last Wednesday. The University of Montana kicked off its new academic year on Monday. DeSmet Public School launched its school year on Tuesday. Students at Target Range and Hellgate Elementary are back in action on Wednesday.