Imagine Nation Brewing in Missoula up for sale as owners look to transition

After almost seven years in business, 4,004 community events hosted and roughly 5,000 barrels of beer produced, the owners of Imagine Nation Brewing in Missoula are looking for someone to take the business to the next level.

Robert Rivers and Fernanda Krum say they hope to return to their original professions in humanitarian work.

"I think for a couple of years, we've been discerning about returning to our real work," Rivers explained. "Fernanda's a trauma psychologist and I'm a peace-building specialist. And so before Imagine Nation, we've worked in conflict zones for about 15 years in those capacities."

And because their brewery has become so successful, they've found themselves spending much of their time focused on the business and have felt increasingly distant from their original vocations.

"We found ourselves more in the roles of running a business and ultimately we're not business people," Rivers said. "Now is a good time because the business is in a really good place to find that wonderful business person who's out there, who has I think more capital and also more energy to take the business to the next stage."

Rivers and Krum say Imagine Nation Brewing is ready for evolution.

"It's ready to be scaled up," Rivers said. "But right now we find ourselves in a place where the whispers are calling us back to conflict zones and to work with people affected by violence."

Their vision when they opened the brewery in 2015 was to be able to have time to travel to conflict zones, but the demands of the brewery and the growing customer base have kept them too busy, Krum said. Because the brewery's beer is so highly sought-after by out-of-state businesses, they're now delivering cans to places like Colorado and Idaho and the West Coast more than ever before.

"There's a lot of good potential for the brand to expand beyond Montana," she said. "We realize that if we stay we would need to keep investing our time in that route and that would probably take us five more years or something. We have been feeling more and more the need to have the time in our lives to do our own careers."

Krum and Rivers say they've accomplished all the goals they originally set out to do in their business plan they wrote with their financial supporters in 2015. They've hosted thousands of community events, partnered with nonprofits and donated a portion of their profits to local organizations.

"This space became a space that fosters social change that is nonpartisan and welcome to all walks of life," Krum said. "And people can sit down and share and connect and try to do things together."

Rivers noted that they set out to create the country's first combination of a brewery and a center for community transformation.

"And I think that by the sheer number of events that we've been able to house and by supporting over 500 nonprofits, honestly I feel like the Missoula community bought into the idea and used this space as a platform to raise awareness to their own work," he said.

Krum said they achieved their goal of making world-class beers that are now in demand all over the region. She also fondly remembers how the brewery was featured on "Good Morning America" when they used the space to hire workers to create 350,000 face shields during the pandemic.

They're not shutting down and will keep serving beer until a buyer is ready to move the business forward. Krum and Rivers said they can be available to help a prospective buyer transition into running the brewery. They both said they hope they find someone who has similar values and will build on the groundwork they've laid.

The list price for the brewery is $2,775,000 and includes a half-acre lot and the 5,445-square-foot building. Andrew Squires of Engel & Volkers Western Frontier Missoula is the real estate broker for the sellers.

Krum and Rivers said they've had a lot of conversations with their loyal customers and are ready to explain their motivation to anyone who has questions. They both look back on the last seven years fondly.

"Honestly for me, I feel like the greatest success is the fact that we've been able to stand alongside this community and try to push forward a constructive vision that hopefully got us all a little bit more closer to a more sustainable and inclusive community," Rivers said.

