Imagine Nation Brewing launches coffee shop

Along with offering a product that could be served in the morning hours, Krum said she and the rest of the team at Imagine Nation Brewing Co. embraced serving coffee and tea because it coincided with the business’s mission.

“And that mission is to enhance social change, making the non-profits and community get together,” she said.

Krum, who sipped on mate for the morning, said she plans on bringing a few gourds back from her home in southern Brazil and offer customers the South American drink along with coffee and tea.

To make a cohesive blend of coffee and beer, the couple embraced the French press and Chemex methods for brewing coffee. Both produce quality coffee, and don’t require the space of a commercial espresso machine.

The Chemex Coffeemakers sat behind the counter, hourglass shaped flasks topped with bonded paper sieves holding coffee grounds. Invented in 1941, the method has baristas pouring hot water over the coffee grounds. Over a period of about six minutes, a smoother and what barista Garrett Curtin called “cleaner” brew collected in the flask.

“Unlike a French press, you’re going to have a lot less sediment and oils in the coffee. You’re also going to have less acidity,” he said.