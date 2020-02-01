Imagine Nation Brewing launches coffee shop

Customers at Imagine Nation Brewing Co. took their seats Saturday to sip on the brewery’s latest additions to its menu: coffee and tea.
Alchemy Coffee Bar, located inside the 5-year-old business and community center on Broadway Street, opened its doors at 7 a.m. to dozens of Missoulians.
“It’s been an exciting five years, but it’s still a small business. One thing we’ve had to do is constantly ask ourselves how we can diversify. We introduced cans in October, and now we have coffee,” said Ferndanda Menna Barreto Krum, who founded Imagine Nation Brewing with her husband, Robert Rivers.
Krum said plans for expanding the brewery into a coffee shop first began last year. After conversations with local coffee store owners and state health officials, designs for Alchemy Coffee Bar started to take shape in the autumn of 2019.
“This came about by talking to people who have more experience and brainstorming,” Krum said.
In the same way that Krum and Rivers received guidance from Blackfoot River Brewing Company in Helena when they launched their own brewery five years ago, Krum said Alchemy Coffee Bar emerged from coordination with employees at Black Coffee Roasting Company. A partnership with the local coffee shop brought in single source beans from Ethiopia, Guatemala and Colombia.
Along with offering a product that could be served in the morning hours, Krum said she and the rest of the team at Imagine Nation Brewing Co. embraced serving coffee and tea because it coincided with the business’s mission.
“And that mission is to enhance social change, making the non-profits and community get together,” she said.
Krum, who sipped on mate for the morning, said she plans on bringing a few gourds back from her home in southern Brazil and offer customers the South American drink along with coffee and tea.
To make a cohesive blend of coffee and beer, the couple embraced the French press and Chemex methods for brewing coffee. Both produce quality coffee, and don’t require the space of a commercial espresso machine.
The Chemex Coffeemakers sat behind the counter, hourglass shaped flasks topped with bonded paper sieves holding coffee grounds. Invented in 1941, the method has baristas pouring hot water over the coffee grounds. Over a period of about six minutes, a smoother and what barista Garrett Curtin called “cleaner” brew collected in the flask.
“Unlike a French press, you’re going to have a lot less sediment and oils in the coffee. You’re also going to have less acidity,” he said.
For the addition of the coffee bar, Krum and Rivers hired Curtin and two others to bring their entire staff to 14. The new hires don’t just serve soft drinks however, as the coffee bar also began serving drinks from the brewery like beer mimosas at 10 a.m.
“It’s a really soft and fluid transition going from coffee in the mornings to beer in the afternoons,” said Robert Rivers.
Rivers said a part of being a business owner is recognizing the constant need for reinvention. More than just offering customers a beer or a coffee, he said he wants the brewery and its Center for Community Transformation to be a conduit for further community development.
“A lot of businesses are built on the model of I give you a product, you give me money…We don’t want our product to be the end of a transaction. We want it to be the start of enhancing relationships and building something better,” he said.
Alchemy Coffee Bar operates Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Its Saturday hours run 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with brunch served at 10.