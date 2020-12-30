ImagineIF Libraries expands open hours in the new year

KALISPELL — ImagineIF Libraries is expanding open hours starting Jan. 2. Enhanced safety measures are still in place to protect the welfare of staff and customers; including social distancing signage and floor markings, quarantining books and other materials, and frequently sanitizing high touch surfaces. Patrons are required to wear a mask and asked to swiftly find their materials and proceed to checkout. Book returns are open 24 hours and 30-minute computer sessions are available at each location.
ImagineIF Library Director Connie Behe feels confident in the safety measures staff have adopted since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020, which have allowed the library to remain open and ultimately expand its hours. Behe said, “We're here to make sure everyone can freely access books and information, and we are able to do that by providing a reasonably safe environment for patrons and staff during this difficult time. Having afterschool hours again on Wednesdays will fill an important gap. I feel good about the ways we've been able to meet the needs of our community.”
Patrons are encouraged to explore the library’s new services like Personal Shopper, Curbside Pickup and Tech Connect, designed to provide the community free access to information and to keep people connected. To find out more about these services go to imagineiflibraries.org or call 758-5820.
The Library’s in-person programs are on pause due to COVID-19, but ImagineIF still provides robust hands-on learning for youth and adults in Flathead County. Kids, teens and adults can enjoy take-home kits available for pickup at all ImagineIF locations starting the first Monday of each month, while supplies last. Find out more about take-home kits at imagineiflibraries.org/take-make-kits/ or call 406-758-5820.
Open hours: Kalispell — Monday-Tuesday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Columbia Falls — Monday-Tuesday, noon-6 p.m.; Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bigfork — Tuesday-Wednesday, noon-6 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.imagineiflibraries.org.