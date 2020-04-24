'Immediately I started to worry': UM forum discusses racism in the age of COVID-19

This rise in racism has reached Missoula, the anecdotes Phear shared made clear. Two other panelists, activist and writer Helen Zia and UM History Professor Tobin Miller Shearer, described how these latest incidents fit a long pattern of American racism against Asians, one that also included the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, mass internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, and hate crimes against Asian-Americans in the 1980s, when Japan was widely blamed for the collapse of the U.S. auto industry.

Miller Shearer, director of UM's African-American Studies program, gave several suggestions for how Missoulians can help fight this latest trend — and called on white residents to get involved. “Over the years, I’ve found that members of the white community found the process of interrupting racism very challenging,” he said, but “for those of us who are white, this is some of the most important work that we have to do.”

Miller Shearer encouraged participants to educate themselves on how to respond to racism they encounter, and to ask Montana’s congressional delegation to support federal efforts to counter anti-Asian racism.