'Immediately I started to worry': UM forum discusses racism in the age of COVID-19

When an Asian-American University of Montana faculty member heard that President Trump had called COVID-19 the “Chinese virus,” her heart sank.
“Immediately I started to worry how some people will take this message and blame Chinese Americans for all the virus,” she wrote. As anti-Asian racism spread with the pandemic, her concern grew. “With fear, I have put extra effort to minimize my Asian look. When my family and I are in public spaces … we wear hats and hoods and minimize talking in our native language.”
This person’s name was not shared with participants in a UM online forum Friday afternoon. But another UM faculty member, Nicky Phear, read the woman's account to illustrate the hurdles that Missoulians of Asian descent now face.
“Weeks before Montanans started the stay-at-home status,” she continued, “my family and lots of my Chinese friends had already decided to stay at home as much as possible, because we fear the virus spread, and we fear the potential harm by other people based on our identities.”
Since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, researchers and advocacy groups have reported a surge in harassment and hate crimes against Asian-Americans. The University of Montana's Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center brought Missoulians together via the Zoom videoconferencing app to discuss the topic.
This rise in racism has reached Missoula, the anecdotes Phear shared made clear. Two other panelists, activist and writer Helen Zia and UM History Professor Tobin Miller Shearer, described how these latest incidents fit a long pattern of American racism against Asians, one that also included the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, mass internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, and hate crimes against Asian-Americans in the 1980s, when Japan was widely blamed for the collapse of the U.S. auto industry.
Miller Shearer, director of UM's African-American Studies program, gave several suggestions for how Missoulians can help fight this latest trend — and called on white residents to get involved. “Over the years, I’ve found that members of the white community found the process of interrupting racism very challenging,” he said, but “for those of us who are white, this is some of the most important work that we have to do.”
Miller Shearer encouraged participants to educate themselves on how to respond to racism they encounter, and to ask Montana’s congressional delegation to support federal efforts to counter anti-Asian racism.
As racism against Asian-Americans has risen in the United States, foreigners have faced discrimination in China. “I have absolutely no doubt that the vast majority of Chinese are just like us … basically kind and people who want to do the right thing,” said panelist Terry Weidner, retired professor of Chinese politics. “Like us, though, they are also flawed, and thus love a good conspiracy theory and give in to the temptation, especially in a time of fear and uncertainty, to blame others.”
He faulted both President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping for stoking that inclination. “Both have giant egos, intolerance of any criticism, and a tendency to deflect blame by shifting it onto others.”
Zia concurred. “I think what we are seeing worldwide, is that governments, communities, systems. are completely under stress and it is a pretty standard standard political move for political leaders anywhere to try to deflect blame.”
But even if it’s standard, she continued, that doesn’t make it right.
“if our leaders are too busy blaming other people, where’s the attention going on to bring people together to actually solve our common problems?”
Instances of racism against Asian-Americans can be reported to the Asian Pacific Policy & Planning Council at http://www.asianpacificpolicyandplanningcouncil.org/stop-aapi-hate/. Online trainings on how to respond to anti-Asian racism are being offered through the end of May at https://www.ihollaback.org/bystanderintervention/.
