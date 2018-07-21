Missoula writer Melissa Stephenson opens her new book, “Driven: A White-Knuckled Ride to Heartbreak and Back,” her first, with a driving scene.
It’s Texas, it’s August, and it is scorching hot outside. It’s also rush hour in an unfamiliar city. Stephenson is forced to retreat from the highway due to a malfunctioning horn in a pickup she has just inherited from her dead older brother; a brother only days gone, the young man having committed suicide.
Unable to figure out what is happening under the hood of the pickup, Stephenson nearly has an emotional breakdown from the Texas-sized helping of stress she’s in the middle of. Who would blame her for doing so? And yet ... she lifts her head, gets back behind the wheel and pushes on. This scene, and the deft touch in which she shares it with us, captures perfectly the core of this book, and its beauty: the resiliency of Melissa Stephenson, her ability to take an emotional punch, and the voice with which she shares her story.
The late poet Jim Harrison has been quoted as saying he remembers periods of his life based on the dogs he had at the time. Many of us can relate, even if, for some of us, it’s about the cars and trucks we drove, and the connections we had to the people in our lives we shared them with. That is the thread Stephenson uses to link the periods of her life with, the vehicles her family had when she was a child, and those she has had since.
It is an effective tactic. It makes the story so much more interesting than just another tell-all memoir about a person’s hardships. It is the kind of busted knuckle-geekiness obsession Stephenson brings to her story, with humor and all-too-familiar pathos over simple details of any given automobile, that makes this book something special.
It made me reflect on the vehicles that have been part of my life over the years, and the sorrows that accompany. Breakdowns — too many to count. Road trips with friends who are now gone. Driveway wrenching under the barely-patient direction of a dead father.
One of my cherished possessions is the knob from the gear shift of my ’89 F-150, years gone now, that I zig-zagged across America in. It’s a talisman from a cherished vehicle, and yet, it isn’t really about the truck. I feel like I could slide onto the bench seat of some half-rusted old pickup with all my own swirling miasma of sorrow and neurosis, look Stephenson in the eye, and know she’d get it.
There is a heap of sadness in this book, in Stephenson’s troubled relationship with her brother and his ultimate taking of his own life. We hear of her childhood, her time in a boarding school for children talented in the arts, and her passage through a marriage that ends with her the single mother of two children.
I think what makes the emotional impact of the story Stephenson is telling between anecdotes about her vehicles is that she is able to use her relationship to cars to ground the story. It’s all more relatable, because most of us have had automobiles we’ve loved almost as much as people. We have taken solace in them, retreated to the road in them and tried to outrun our pain on open highways in them.
The reason all this works is because Melissa Stephenson can flat-out write.
She is a marvelous storyteller, with clean, simple prose that bears a surprising amount of emotional weight. Memoirs only work if the writer can make the reader care about their life — and that is far from automatic. Stephenson succeeds, and "Driven" is a debut to be proud of and a story, though often gut-wrenching, that many people will love.