In early results, voters opposing measure to remove local governments' power to regulate carrying of firearms

In early results Tuesday, voters were opposing a measure to remove local governments' power to regulate the carrying of permitted concealed weapons in Montana.

Fifty-three percent of Montana voters, or 92,813, opposed LR-130, while 47%, or 83,695 voters, supported the measure, according to results posted on the Montana Secretary of State's site as of 9:30 p.m. The measure is a bid to remove local governments’ power to regulate the carrying of permitted concealed weapons, except in public buildings. It also would remove local governments’ power to regulate the possession of firearms by “convicted felons, adjudicated mental incompetents, illegal aliens, and minors.”

State law will continue to allow local governments to regulate concealed or unconcealed weapons in public buildings, parks and schools.