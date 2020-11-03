In early results, voters opposing measure to remove local governments' power to regulate carrying of firearms

In early results Tuesday, voters were opposing a measure to remove local governments' power to regulate the carrying of permitted concealed weapons in Montana.
Fifty-three percent of Montana voters, or 92,813, opposed LR-130, while 47%, or 83,695 voters, supported the measure, according to results posted on the Montana Secretary of State's site as of 9:30 p.m. The measure is a bid to remove local governments’ power to regulate the carrying of permitted concealed weapons, except in public buildings. It also would remove local governments’ power to regulate the possession of firearms by “convicted felons, adjudicated mental incompetents, illegal aliens, and minors.”
State law will continue to allow local governments to regulate concealed or unconcealed weapons in public buildings, parks and schools.
The question of how much power local governments should have in regulating firearms was put to voters following the city of Missoula's 2016 attempt to pass an ordinance that required background checks on all transfer of firearms, including gun show purchases. The Montana Supreme Court ruled the ordinance unconstitutional in 2019 after court battles with Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, and Republican lawmakers subsequently attempted to pass a bill to restrict local government's ability to enact such measures.
Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, vetoed that bill, triggering Rep. Matt Regier, R-Columbia Falls, to sponsor a separate piece of legislation, LR-130, and put the question to voters.
"LR-130 disrespects the Montana Constitution and our state's proud history of local control," Missoula City Council President Bryan von Lossberg told the Missoulian. "In the interest of public safety, I hope it fails."
