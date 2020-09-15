In or out? UM outdoor classes move inside due to smoke

"We've also provided the option of moving to remote delivery temporarily until air quality improves," Short added.

The university notified students and faculty about the updates on Tuesday, Short said. Curry Health Center is available for students experiencing health issues due to the smoke.

The university is also counting new positive COVID-19 cases on campus. The university-specific case count will be available Wednesday through the Missoula City-County Health Department's weekly report, Short said.

In an email sent Monday to students, professors and faculty, the university said "Most, if not all, of the new cases have resulted from social activities off-campus and outside of classes or University events."

UM also warned the community to not assume symptoms are due to seasonal allergies or wildfire smoke, and urged those who may have even mild symptoms to contact their medical provider or Curry Health Center to inquire about a COVID-19 test.

Missoula County on Tuesday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, bringing the active case count to 72. Missoula County had 33 active cases one week ago.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.