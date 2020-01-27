Several intriguing new businesses look to be popping up in Missoula in the near future, according to the city's business licensing permit records:
A new pizza delivery restaurant called Headies Brick Oven Pizza has received a permit to operate at 1250 W. Broadway, the site of the old Zimorino's Pizza. Owner Danny Brian said he and his team attended a "pizza school" in New York.
"We came back with a world-class menu," he said. "Those guys have won 20 international titles for best pizza awards. It's a pretty big deal."
Brian said he loved Zimorino's pizza, so he jumped at the chance to work with owner Harry Ward to take over the space. Especially since Ward has an imported Italian pizza oven.
"It's one of the best ovens money can buy," Brian explained.
He's hoping to be open by February after the space is completely renovated.
"I'd like to get the proof of concept and see if Missoula responds well to the old world pizza concept," he said. "I'd like to have a restaurant in a year if everything goes to plan. We'll deliver in Missoula city limits for free and for a fee eight miles beyond. We want to get pizza in the living rooms of everyone in the valley."
Crumbl, a Utah-based company that sells fresh-baked cookies and other goods with a few dozen locations, including Billings, has received a permit to open a location at 3075 N. Reserve St., Suite J. The company's website says they also deliver.
Pangea, a new two-floor full liquor bar and restaurant concept currently being built at 223 N. Higgins Ave., is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2020. The business is being built by Liquid Planet owner Scott Billadeau. He moved the original Liquid Planet from 223 N. Higgins to another location on Broadway before starting construction. According to a Craigslist ad for an executive chef, the restaurant will feature a locally-sourced menu full of worldly flavors. Below Pangea will be The Barrel Room, a community tasting and event room. And from an alley entrance, customers can visit Stave & Hoop, a basement "prohibition-style speakeasy and music venue" built into the original location of the 1896 Garden City Bottling and Liquor Company.
The Cambie Taphouse and Coffee is slated to be open sometime in the first half of 2020 at 2413 S. Higgins Ave., at the site of the old Hoagieville. Owner Chris Goble and his team plan to offer food options, coffee, regionally-sourced beers and wines on tap and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages. They'll also have two outdoor patios.
Work is still underway on the new Cranky Sam brewery at 232 W. Main St. in Missoula. Owner Jed Heggen told the Missoulian last year the old buildings on the site will require an extensive remodel, so there's no set timeline yet. Biga Pizza, which is next door and owned by Bob Marshall, is undergoing renovations to expand into a building in the back.
Bob Powell and Nick Alonzo purchased the old Perkins property on North Reserve Street last year and are working to remodel the building into the new Tap Club, with an opening date slated for sometime in 2020.
“We’re pretty excited about that project,” Powell told the Missoulian. “We love the location. It’s a taproom concept with a beer and wine license. We’ll do a real nice job with the beers, with 36 on tap."
