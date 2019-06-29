An unsettling incident at Free Cycles two weeks ago spurred both personal consequences and a communal response.
As a band played the community bike shop's stage June 17, something more malicious may have been occupying that space. Two women after the show began feeling unnaturally dazed and disoriented, and by the next few days began to realize someone may have slipped a drug into their drinks.
Action by Free Cycles has been swift and judicious. The man believed to have been responsible has been banned indefinitely from the shop. Executive Director Bob Giordano met with one of those women this week to receive and share ideas. Free Cycles program manager Emily Jensen said, as a community space, they want the community to be heard, as well.
"One thing that's important to focus on is how we can get support from the community to make sure we're paying attention to different ideas, creative solutions but also support the community," she said. "I don't think there's a right answer, but (we want) continuing conversations and empowering people and holding folks accountable for inappropriate or unsafe actions and behaviors."
Harassment and predatory behavior are problems that each bar, venue and public space must grapple with, but this incident was particularly troubling to Missoula because of the setting. The stage at Free Cycles is a standout when it comes to variety, offering theater, music, pot lucks, and square dancing on Valentine's Day. That alloy of community expression has made Free Cycles one of the city's most beloved places to gather with friends, family and often children.
That sense of safety was violated that night, Giordano said.
The community has also answered. Word first started to trickle out on social media days after the incident. Then on June 22, the band that was playing at Free Cycles penned a pointed Facebook post identifying the man accused of drugging the two women and vowing to keep a more watchful eye for such predatory behavior.
The Missoulian is not naming the man because no charges have been filed against him following the Free Cycles event. Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh confirmed this week no reports about the incident have been made to authorities.
But beyond social media, this situation, in part, drew components of the music and arts community to talk about how to fundamentally break what those involved believe are bad habits that have long been unanswered for.
Nate Biehl, member to a few different bands in Missoula, said Friday that the drugging allegation at Free Cycles seemed to mark a breaking point.
"People are just exasperated," he said, "because they continually have to hear each other's stories of trauma, they continually have to keep warning people in the community about repeat offenders, and they're heartbroken."
Biehl's point speaks to a broader one. Two years ago, Missoula City-County Relationship Violence Services published a study that found a high percentage of patrons at Missoula bars experienced sexual harassment of different forms during 2016.
"There's a perception by the public that some bars are unsafe," outreach specialist Brenna Merrill said. "These stories and things I've heard working with advocates across the city is that every bar has had patrons that's experienced some form of sexual harassment. It's not specific to a certain bar or a certain place in town. It really can happen anywhere.
"The idea is we all want to live in a safe community," she said.
Among other forms of sexual harassment, that study found that 15% of the 321 respondents said "something" had been slipped into their drink.
***
Giordano, since taking more immediate action this week, is now looking at how to get ahead of such situations in the future. He and Jensen, the only two Free Cycles employees, are now grappling with how to maintain the inclusive nature of that space without allowing anyone room to exploit that sense of safety.
"Would we ever say someone who's not allowed at the Top Hat for a show is not allowed here? Maybe. What if they're not allowed at some venue in Florida?" he said, throwing up his hands. "It's a lot of extra work, so that's where it jumps to proactive."
As the gears have started turning, ideas have already taken some shape, however preliminary. Giordano envisions a part-time events coordinator to engage more closely with people as they come in and out to watch for things like body language. Such measures aren't free though, so that means looking at grant funding or ticket prices or fees to use the space. Go too far down that road, Giordano said, and you risk the space becoming too exclusive for some groups.
He's also taking a hard look at how alcohol is allowed at shows. Rather than a keg, a bring-your-own-beer situation may be in order, Giordano said. He's gone all the way up to state officials this week about what's available for a space like Free Cycles. If anyone is versed in how to create long-lasting change, it's Giordano who, mostly with his Free Cycles-adjacent nonprofit Missoula Institute for Sustainable Transportation, has had a hand in every major transportation measure brought by the city in recent years.
"Making everyone feel included going forward is a great challenge," Giordano said. "We want to break down class barriers. If we have that net and umbrella wide open and no boundaries, that's when there's space for things to happen. We want to close that gap without infringing on growing that community bond."
Jensen, the program manager with a social work background, said she's experienced different kinds of harassment, even a mention of her dress while she's working at the shop. Verbally responding and engaging in that behavior, she said, can be the start of change for that individual.
"I know we all have different personalities and privileges and skill sets. I feel like I've learned a lot of communication skills with my background," she said. "Not everyone has those resources. (This incident) has got me thinking about how do we empower those groups of people who don't have those skills or if they don't want to speak up, they are not in the wrong, but how can we support them and uplift them and be an advocate and be a strong network for them."
***
Biehl, who spans a couple different bands and design jobs, told the Missoulian this week that the music scene is hungry for more to be done, specifically bystander intervention training (see box). He called two meetings this week involving musicians and promoters to bring those discussions happening on social media to action.
"We're starting from the premise that we want to take steps forward, that we're not going to spend a ton of time brainstorming," he said.
Biehl first reached out to groups in November about finding a space to meet and find fundraising opportunities for bystander intervention training in the community. Time passed and the sense of urgency may have, too, until the incident at Free Cycles.
"People's outrage after this incident is what made us pick it up again," he said, noting that an official group has not formed at this point.
"The same people are taking all the risk and shouldering a lot of the burden," he added, specifying that notion to women, non-binary, transgender and other marginalized groups.
One of those meetings this week took place at Free Cycles. Biehl didn't have a headcount for the two meetings over the course of the week, but said he was grateful for that sense of urgency in the music community around the issue.
"I've been really impressed with peoples' willingness to be committed and willingness to, right now, get together and choose things they think are actionable," he said. "Everybody's attitude seems to be that our focus needs to be on results in some way."
In that spirit, Giordano this week established three objectives that can be accomplished now that he hopes will lead to steadfast change: concern for this incident; commitment to improving Free Cycles' inclusion policy when it comes to the safety of individuals; and processing the event, being part of a dialogue and action to make a better space.
And just like he has for transportation issues in the city, talking about the incident and addressing how to fortify that space is a good start.
"It becomes more real," he said. "You can share it, you can think about it, it's very visceral. These issues we're talking about, probably the only way it's going to change is with conversation and dialogue and action and enough people to reach a critical mass."