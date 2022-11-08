Incumbent Wall leading Missoula auditor race

David Wall was leading over Sandra Vasecka in the Missoula County auditor’s race Tuesday after initial results were released around 8 p.m.

The vote count as of Tuesday evening was 22,872 for Wall to 13,536 for Vasecka.

The county auditor prepares county budgets and assigns property taxes.

Wall, the Democratic incumbent, campaigned on issues including environmental sustainability and justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. In his campaign, Wall emphasized his accounting background. He has two bachelor’s degrees, one in criminology from Florida State University and another in accounting from Montana State University-Billings.

Wall was endorsed by all three Missoula County commissioners in his bid to continue serving as county auditor.

Republican Vasecka, meanwhile, advocated for transparency and neutrality in her bid to serve as county auditor.

“The current auditor has stated that he is willing to use this office to further his political agenda,” Vasecka wrote in a candidate survey administered by the Missoulian. “I believe the auditor should be loyal to the numbers, not to political ideologies.”

Vasecka, a Missoula City councilmember, added she would make sure Missoula tax dollars are spent as dictated by the county budget, even if she personally disagrees with the expenditures.

“The role of the auditor is to audit, not legislate,” Vasecka stated in her questionnaire. “There are other offices for that.”

She was endorsed by former Missoula County Auditor Susan Reed.