Incumbent Wall wins Missoula auditor race

David Wall won over Sandra Vasecka in the Missoula County auditor’s race after final results came out Wednesday night.

The final vote count was 31,715 for Wall to 21,506 for Vasecka.

The county auditor's main responsibility is to examine and investigate claims presented to the county for payment. The position also provides guidance to county departments on local government procurement practices and develops policies and procedures as needed.

Democratic incumbent Wall said he appreciated Vasecka's decision to run against him in the auditor race.

"I want to thank Sandra Vasecka for running," he said. "Democracy doesn't work unless there are multiple candidates to choose from."

Wall also responded to Vasecka's assertion that he inserted political ideologies into his role.

“The current auditor has stated that he is willing to use this office to further his political agenda,” Vasecka wrote in a candidate survey administered by the Missoulian. “I believe the auditor should be loyal to the numbers, not to political ideologies.”

"In my view, I don't want to bring politics into auditing, but it's my view every human brings values into their job," Wall explained. He said issues like justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (known as JEDI issues), as well as environmental sustainability, are personal values he brings to his work.

"Those frankly were on the ballot," Wall said.

In addition to a focus on JEDI goals and sustainability, Wall wants to work on transparency, training and compliance going forward.

"We definitely have room to improve," he said.

Republican Vasecka, meanwhile, advocated for transparency and neutrality in her bid to serve as county auditor.

Vasecka, a Missoula City Council member, added she would make sure Missoula tax dollars are spent as dictated by the county budget, even if she personally disagrees with the expenditures.

“The role of the auditor is to audit, not legislate,” Vasecka stated in her questionnaire. “There are other offices for that.”

She was endorsed by former Missoula County Auditor Susan Reed.