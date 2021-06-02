Independence through access: Little Shell Tribe forges path to health care

That number should have grown to as much as $50 billion in order to accommodate inflation and the growing population served by IHS, Billy said. Data from the National Congress of American Indians confirms that the disparity between what the IHS budget is, and what it should, be is tens of billions of dollars.

So in order to not depend solely on federal entities, Little Shell Chairman Gerald Gray said the tribe’s long-term goal is to build economic sovereignty. Gray plans to create diverse business holdings that generate income for the Little Shell, to ensure the tribe can run operations like the clinic successfully.

Still, what that will actually look like is a work in progress. IHS has received $5.8 million to help the Little Shell set up a Purchase/Referred Care program, which will allow the service to pay non-IHS providers for health care visits that occur outside of the IHS system.

Additionally, in December of 2020 IHS awarded the Little Shell a Tribal Management Grant to conduct a feasibility study of the Little Shell’s health management capabilities. This grant will help prepare the Little Shell to manage its own clinic.

To help lead the way, Gray used grant funds to hire Molly Wendland as health director for the clinic. She is acting as the go-between for the Little Shell and IHS.