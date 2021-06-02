Independence through access: Little Shell Tribe forges path to health care

GREAT FALLS — One spring day when Julia Gladeau was a child, her aunt asked her to keep an eye on her younger siblings.
Her aunt and Gladeau’s pregnant mother walked across Hill 57 and out of sight.
“We're going to go find the Easter Bunny for you up there at that other shack,” her aunt had said. “We'll be back in a little bit.”
When they returned down the hill, her mother had a baby girl in her arms. “Look what the Easter Bunny brought you,” she said. “It’s a baby, and her name is Shirley.”
Gladeau’s daughter, Julie Mitchell, heard that story many times growing up.
“They had her right on Hill 57,” Mitchell said. “My grandma's sister went up there and helped her have her in that other shack on dirt floors.”
Hill 57 sits right on the edge of Great Falls, and was home to a community of Little Shell Chippewa Indians. Even in the late 1930s when Mitchell’s aunt was born, there were plenty of doctors and hospitals in the growing industrial town.
But the Little Shell band has a tumultuous history with the state of Montana. Because of that, its access to institutionalized health care has always been unreliable. In December 2019, the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians finally earned recognition by the United States government as a sovereign nation.
Not even three months later, the world was hit with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of their newly recognized status, the Little Shell received $25 million in CARES Act funding as part of a federal pandemic relief program. The Little Shell used much of that money to build a health center of their own, for their own.
'Building the plane as we fly it'
The first move was to purchase a former veterinary clinic with just over $1 million of CARES Act funds. The 4,500-member tribe will spend at least another million on a complete interior renovation.
The Little Shell Tribal Health Clinic is scheduled to open in some capacity in late 2021.
University of Montana professor Dave Beck studies tribal sovereignty and said Little Shell’s move to build a health clinic makes sense. But moving forward, one of the keys to success is economic development.
“What you want to be able to do is build a diverse economic base, so you're not relying on any one source of income,” Beck said. “Especially so you're not simply relying on income from the federal government, because that might never be enough to create a healthy infrastructure for your community.”
This is because the CARES Act money that the Little Shell used to buy their clinic won’t last forever. Ultimately, the tribe will need alternate sources of funding.
The Little Shell Tribe is collaborating with the Indian Health Service to develop a plan for running the clinic, though no details have been finalized. Working with the notoriously bureaucratic federal department could prove difficult.
IHS is the division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that facilitates Native American health care. It is responsible for over 230 hospitals and clinics throughout the country. This includes six units in the service area spanning Montana and Wyoming.
IHS provides the medical services treaty promised by the U.S. government to tribes. In practice, it only serves members of federally recognized tribes. Without that official tribal status, the Little Shell didn’t qualify for services until December 2019. And funding for IHS is a continual problem.
The IHS budget for the 2021 fiscal year is $6.2 billion, in comparison with 2020 when it was $6 billion. Based on IHS data from 2015-2020, IHS spent $4,078 per person for medical care in a year, barely half of the national average.
Mary-Lynne Billy of the Indian Family Health Clinic in Great Falls says the federal government hasn’t proportionately increased the IHS budget enough to account for population increases and health care inflation.
“The Indian Health Service budget does not account nor has it historically ever accounted for health care inflation,” Billy said. “It doesn't progressively account for the cost of the changing conditions of health care and the increase in costs, it just stays the same. So consequently, you see the complete continuation of rationing of health care.”
That number should have grown to as much as $50 billion in order to accommodate inflation and the growing population served by IHS, Billy said. Data from the National Congress of American Indians confirms that the disparity between what the IHS budget is, and what it should, be is tens of billions of dollars.
So in order to not depend solely on federal entities, Little Shell Chairman Gerald Gray said the tribe’s long-term goal is to build economic sovereignty. Gray plans to create diverse business holdings that generate income for the Little Shell, to ensure the tribe can run operations like the clinic successfully.
Still, what that will actually look like is a work in progress. IHS has received $5.8 million to help the Little Shell set up a Purchase/Referred Care program, which will allow the service to pay non-IHS providers for health care visits that occur outside of the IHS system.
Additionally, in December of 2020 IHS awarded the Little Shell a Tribal Management Grant to conduct a feasibility study of the Little Shell’s health management capabilities. This grant will help prepare the Little Shell to manage its own clinic.
To help lead the way, Gray used grant funds to hire Molly Wendland as health director for the clinic. She is acting as the go-between for the Little Shell and IHS.
Wendland, with a background in medical administration, says this is new territory for everybody. This is the first time this regional service area of IHS has seen a newly federally recognized tribe open a clinic. They are learning from each other as they go.
“We are building the plane as we fly it,” Wendland said.
Depending on others
Because the Little Shell did not have access to IHS prior to their federal recognition, they’ve had to depend on other sources of health care. Many Little Shell members have been instrumental in creating those spaces for others in the tribe.
Daniel Pocha is a Little Shell elder who lives in Helena. He grew up there, and as an adult took over the family business, Pocha Brothers Upholstery. He spends many of his days cutting and stitching fabric in his workshop, which is attached to his house.
Pocha speaks softly, but has a lively sense of humor and makes jokes whenever possible, even while talking about his line of work.
“It was kind of a toss-up between an upholsterer, a carpenter and a mechanic,” Pocha said. “Upholsterers grew old with all their fingers. I thought that was better.”
Pocha also sat on the board of the Helena Indian Alliance for years. During that time, he sought to help urban Native Americans like the Little Shell gain access to health care.
In 1981 the Helena Indian Alliance opened the Leo Pocha Memorial Clinic in Helena, named after his father. Today, 78% of all Native Americans live in urban spaces away from reservations and their IHS centers. Urban Indian clinics like the Memorial Clinic serve members of any tribe, federally recognized or not.
“Our belief was that if we could not provide services, we would help you acquire that service,” Pocha said. “Because health is that important.”
Years away?
Despite the clinic not being open yet, Wendland is already busy directing construction and coordinating COVID-19 vaccinations.
She also spends a lot of time arranging care for tribal members in other cities and states — she wants to be able to provide answers to those who cannot visit Great Falls in person.
The clinic is a skeleton, but not empty. Construction workers install lighting and infrastructure that will evolve into patient rooms and a waiting area.
Within those spaces, Wendland plans to orchestrate a medical venue that addresses holistic needs. Not just basic medical services, but dental, vision and specialist care. This includes additional programming that complements medical care like cultural practices, a community garden, food baskets and campaigns against non-traditional tobacco use.
Wendland has also helped establish a transit service that will take elders to wherever they need to go — around Great Falls or out of town.
Because of the intricate processes involved in starting a health center, some clinic services may be years away from coming to fruition.
Chairman Gray isn’t discouraged by this, but rather considers it an opportunity to lay the foundation for a successful health center. For now, he is trying to manage the expectations of Little Shell members.
“A lot of members thought that once we got federally recognized that everything will be instant,” Gray said. “It doesn’t work like that.”
'We belong here'
Though it may be slow going, Gray feels confident in his choice to invest in a clinic devoted to Little Shell health — it will be a place where Little Shell members will never be turned away.
For many years, Little Shell members like Julie Mitchell have even been rejected from IHS clinics on other tribes’ reservations.
Mitchell’s husband grew up on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation. Once while visiting, Mitchell cut her leg. She couldn’t stop the bleeding on her own, so her mother-in-law took her to the IHS clinic a mile away from her house so she could get stitches. But Little Shell was still an unrecognized tribe at the time, and so the clinic turned her away.
“They refused me medical care there at that time, because they said I was from a non-federally recognized tribe,” Mitchell said. “You're not considered an Indian.”
Mitchell applied pressure to her leg while her mother-in-law drove her 30 miles down the road to the next clinic, where Mitchell paid out of pocket. Even at a clinic run by another tribe, the message felt clear: You don’t belong here.
But that is all about to change. With a new clinic soon to open, and a sovereign government being built, the future looks strong. The next generation of Little Shell members will come into adulthood as a new chapter for the tribe begins.
Mitchell’s 19-year-old twin daughters, Rylee and Madison, are students at Great Falls College. Rylee shows promise as a writer, already having written for the Great Falls Tribune. Madison is leaning toward something more medical — maybe nursing.
She can envision a career in nursing in Great Falls, maybe even at the Little Shell’s new tribal health center. She’s young now, and so is the clinic, but they’re both fulfilling something that has long been in the making. She would be helping provide the kind of health care that her grandmother’s generation was denied.
To Julie Mitchell, it’s an affirmation of something she has always known.
“We belong here,” Mitchell said.