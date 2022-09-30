Independent outdoor group reflects on active summer

In May, Here Montana founder Alex Kim didn’t know what the summer would hold for the group he founded to serve Missoula’s BIPOC community through outdoor activities.

Warm-weather opportunities were ripe for the recreating, but the future of his organization looked uncertain. Here Montana broke away from Missoula Parks and Recreation in the spring, and Kim left his position with the city to lead the new social enterprise full time.

It was an exciting change, but also a daunting one, with questions about funding, support and programming looming large for Kim and his small team.

But now that Labor Day has come and gone, Kim can reflect with satisfaction on Here Montana’s first season as an independent entity.

“Summer was great,” he said Thursday.

Here Montana hired a grant writer to buttress the organization’s programming, established partnerships with a variety of local outdoor groups and created a consistent routine of recreational activities for participants.

“It’s been really good,” Kim said.

Here Montana hosted weekly climbing nights and local hikes, along with three rafting trips and three backcountry backpacking excursions throughout the summer. Consistency has been the key to Here Montana’s success in the early stages of the organization’s independence.

“Creating a consistent program for people to be at, finding that consistency on our Mondays and Tuesdays has been really an amazing thing,” Kim said.

Kim and his team have recruited a mix of regular attendees and new participants, but he said he isn’t focused on keeping track of the number of people who show up to Here Montana events.

“It’s just about holding the space and having the space,” he explained.

Kim has seen multiple benefits to the community from the creation of Here Montana. The group provides an avenue to get marginalized Missoulians into the outdoors by providing gear, mentorship and camaraderie. But it also helps raise awareness for diversity in recreation when other outdoor enthusiasts see Here Montana participants on a river or out on a trail.

On one of the group’s summer backpacking trips, for instance, they noticed they were the only people of color in the backcountry, and Kim said they felt proud of their presence in a space that isn’t accessed by all populations equally.

Having the autonomy of working as an independent social enterprise has played a big role in creating opportunities like that backpacking trip, Kim added.

Autonomy, in Kim’s perspective, “allow(s) for a community’s vision and goals to flourish without the pressure of really an outside entity or someone who’s outside of that organization. I think that’s been really, really wonderful.”

While autonomy is important for Here Montana, forging partnerships has been equally vital to the organization’s development.

Even though Kim is disappointed that a collaboration with Missoula Parks and Recreation fizzled, he’s grateful for the alliances the group has formed with others throughout the community.

Love Boat Paddle Co., The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation, the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation, Freestone Climbing Gym, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the U.S. Forest Service have all stepped up to help out Here Montana.

“All of those people have been instrumental in getting us outside,” Kim said.

Here Montana is still looking for more local partners, volunteers and donors to support the organization.

As the seasons change, Kim said Here Montana has a lot to look forward to.

Next week, the group is taking a bikepacking trip into the Rattlesnake Wilderness. Once the snow falls, they will get into snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. They’re looking forward to exploring Glacier National Park in winter and taking part in some downhill ski days around Missoula.

Kim plans to keep up with the weekly climbs and hikes as well, even in winter.

“We might as well keep people active,” he said.

But his focus isn’t only on outdoor opportunities in and around Missoula. Long-term, Kim wants to foster outdoor recreation for BIPOC individuals all across the state.

He believes Here Montana’s ability to strike out on its own can serve as a model for others to form groups that encourage underrepresented identities to get out into the outdoors.

“It’s super possible,” he said.